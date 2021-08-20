Geneva Partners, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, Avantor Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells DraftKings Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Aspen Technology Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, AVTR, FDRR, DVN, JPM, CRWD, UNH, PPG, EOG, XEC, OXY, JNJ, EFR, FDVV, APH, KRE, HES, NEM, BKR, FDHY, DOW, XLE, WMB, A, VOT, CVX, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Avantor Inc, ConocoPhillips, Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, Facebook Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Aspen Technology Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Geneva Partners, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,519 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,507 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,872 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,897 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.69% Nike Inc (NKE) - 48,468 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 109,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.998400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 80,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $235.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 226.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 88,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 22,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 35,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 490.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 176.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.