AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IXUS, HERO, HON, BRK.A, MAS, PSA, CWI, VTHR, T, CVX, PLMR, BRK.B, BLD, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, KBWD, VMBS, DSI, NULG, NUMG, VONE, TIP, IGIB, PFF, IGSB, SNSR, GNR, IYR, CWBR, VCLT, XLE, VLUE, PXH, PGX, ACWI,
- Added Positions: QCOM, RSP, EEM, IWV, XT, MINT, AAPL, ORCC, PEY, SPHD, SPY, MSFT, SCHE, ESGU, BAC, ESGD, CSCO, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, QQQ, GOOGL, EFA, FNDA, PRFZ, SCHC, XLK,
- Sold Out: IPAC, IEF, IWS, SHYG,
For the details of AlphaCore Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacore+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCore Capital LLC
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 568,957 shares, 22.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 118,822 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 191,453 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.97%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 99,053 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4818.22%
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 922,871 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.28%. The holding were 568,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 199,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $429370.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.218300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 4818.22%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 99,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 191,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 179,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 168.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.261300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $64.4 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $66.69.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaCore Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. AlphaCore Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AlphaCore Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AlphaCore Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AlphaCore Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment