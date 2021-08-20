AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: IXUS, HERO, HON, BRK.A, MAS, PSA, CWI, VTHR, T, CVX, PLMR, BRK.B, BLD, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, KBWD, VMBS, DSI, NULG, NUMG, VONE, TIP, IGIB, PFF, IGSB, SNSR, GNR, IYR, CWBR, VCLT, XLE, VLUE, PXH, PGX, ACWI,

IXUS, HERO, HON, BRK.A, MAS, PSA, CWI, VTHR, T, CVX, PLMR, BRK.B, BLD, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, KBWD, VMBS, DSI, NULG, NUMG, VONE, TIP, IGIB, PFF, IGSB, SNSR, GNR, IYR, CWBR, VCLT, XLE, VLUE, PXH, PGX, ACWI, Added Positions: QCOM, RSP, EEM, IWV, XT, MINT, AAPL, ORCC, PEY, SPHD, SPY, MSFT, SCHE, ESGU, BAC, ESGD, CSCO, SCHX,

QCOM, RSP, EEM, IWV, XT, MINT, AAPL, ORCC, PEY, SPHD, SPY, MSFT, SCHE, ESGU, BAC, ESGD, CSCO, SCHX, Reduced Positions: IJR, QQQ, GOOGL, EFA, FNDA, PRFZ, SCHC, XLK,

IJR, QQQ, GOOGL, EFA, FNDA, PRFZ, SCHC, XLK, Sold Out: IPAC, IEF, IWS, SHYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCore Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, AlphaCore Capital LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 568,957 shares, 22.28% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 118,822 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 191,453 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.97% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 99,053 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4818.22% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 922,871 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.28%. The holding were 568,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 199,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $429370.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.218300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 4818.22%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 99,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 191,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 179,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 168.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.261300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $64.4 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $66.69.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34.