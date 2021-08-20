Logo
Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bogart Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Morgan Stanley, Amgen Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bogart Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogart+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bogart Wealth, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,401,880 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 191,254 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,102,257 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.01%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 831,396 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 623,037 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,018,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 1,142,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 211,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $190.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,102,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 191,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 748,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 831,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 233,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 452,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bogart Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

