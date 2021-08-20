Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: FNDE, FLCB, ICSH, XSD, KBWY, IUSB, SSL, IWM, MLPA, RYH, AGCO, AEM, RIOT, BBSI, BAX, FIS, C, CYH, CAG, GLW, FISV, HIBB, HUBG, IRM, KMB, LCNB, LVS, MAS, NGG, NWL, OIIM, PXD, NTR, BB, SCHN, XPO, SWKS, WEN, SENEA, RMT, SOR, RVT, PHT, RNP, TYG, NFJ, KL, SEM, BSBR, CEM, BBN, GM, EMO, MPC, TCPC, CTR, ARDC, DMB, EQX, AMC, AVNS, TLRY, TLRY, PRTY, FLGT, FNKO, DKNG, FST, AI, RBLX, VAL, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BODY, ARKG, BKLN, BUZZ, DGRO, DIV, DRIV, EAGG, EEM, ESML, FEZ, FTEC, HFXI, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IDRV, IHDG, IWV, IZRL, MINC, NUSC, OGIG, OMFL, PDBC, PDP, RDIV, RDVY, RFV, RHS, RODM, RWL, SDG, SLY, SMLV, SNLN, THCX, TIP, VBR, VCR, VIGI, VIS, VMBS, VNQI, VRIG, VYM, WBND, XLC, XLV, XLY, XMHQ,

FIXD, VOO, CMBS, VXUS, IJR, BND, VGK, FLQL, XOM, USB, ACWI, TDOC, CVX, GLD, DHR, QSR, UBER, AAPL, MSFT, V, ESGU, GILD, PEP, PFE, MO, BCE, CSCO, D, DUK, IBM, LMT, PNC, VZ, ABBV, ZM, SCHE, SCHM, AMZN, BLK, CAT, CCI, DLR, KEY, GOOGL, JNJ, NKE, BABA, DOCU, ATVI, STZ, CRM, MA, QQQ, SCHA, MMM, ADBE, TFC, KO, NEE, GD, HD, IMAX, JPM, MCD, MDT, MET, SBUX, TXN, UNH, DIS, XEL, MELI, SHOP, COST, EL, GS, DG, PANW, ZEN, SCHG, VTWO, FB, PYPL, IHI, SCHB, SCHV, SPYD, VDE, VFH, VPL, WDIV, AXP, AMP, ENB, EPD, GIS, GOOG, FTV, IGIB, EFA, FLOT, HYLB, HYMB, IVE, IVV, IVW, SLV, ABT, BP, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CCL, CLX, CMCSA, DRI, FDX, F, GME, GE, HRB, HSBC, MGM, MMP, MAR, MLM, MU, VTRS, NFLX, OKE, PEGA, PAA, QCOM, O, SCCO, LUV, TSM, TMO, WAB, WMT, WFC, EBAY, ET, DSU, PTY, PFN, EBS, FNV, TSLA, KMI, SPLK, NOW, MPLX, RDFN, ROKU, DOW, PINS, MDLA, CVAC, PLTR, VNT, ANGL, ARKW, BSV, DWM, ESGD, ESGE, GSLC, ICLN, IEMG, IFGL, IGV, IJJ, IJK, ITOT, IWN, IWO, IXUS, IYR, MUB, SCHD, SCHF, SJNK, SPDW, VB, VEA, VGT, VO, VOT, VT, VTI, VTIP, VTV, VUG, VWO, WCLD, XLE, Reduced Positions: MBB, AAXJ, VOE, MS, AMGN, RPV, AMAT, MRNA, JPST, PGF, ACWV, IDV, TROW, SWK, GSY, CEF, IGSB, AFL, SCHZ, SPY, T, CVS, VIG, IGM, XSLV, XBI, AMLP, VNLA, VHT, MINT, VEU, USIG, IJT, IQLT, IWP, SCHO, ILMN, ALGN, BIDU, BIIB, BMY, CAH, CNP, SCHW, CL, ED, ETN, EMR, WELL, HON, SE, NSC, NUE, OXY, OMC, PLUG, TFX, WBA, ANTM, NZF, BLNK, IQV, YUMC, BHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Morgan Stanley, Amgen Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bogart Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogart+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,401,880 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 191,254 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,102,257 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.01% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 831,396 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 623,037 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,018,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 1,142,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 211,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $190.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,102,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 191,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 748,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 831,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 233,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 452,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.