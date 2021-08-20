WealthShield Partners, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthShield Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WealthShield Partners, LLC owns 763 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthShield Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthshield+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 859,502 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 238,310 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,802 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 695,239 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.82% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 340,330 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.91%

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 859,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.368500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 455,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer WealthShield ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 208,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 56,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.130600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 122,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in ESS Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.928200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 68,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 322.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.948200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 552,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 340,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.79%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 40,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 172577.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 196,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 99,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 144,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.