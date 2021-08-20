Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys HCM Defender 100 Index ETF, HCM Defender 500 Index ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells ProShares Ultra Technology, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QQH, LGH, IYW, RXL, SSO, FPE, MLN, IWO, SCHD, VIG, HYD, HYMB, FIXD, NFLX, AFIF,
- Added Positions: QLD, CWB, AGG, HYS, FBND, BSCM, NVDA, IVW, BND, MGK, AAPL, MDY, LGLV, XLNX, GOOG, QCOM, OMC, GOOGL, IWM, AMZN, GWW, CSCO, GRMN, MNST, KLAC, LEN, LOW, MXIM, PYPL, PM, EBAY,
- Reduced Positions: IYC, VTEB, MSFT, BIL, USMV,
- Sold Out: ROM, ANGL, USFR, IWS, ITM, SMB, TSLA, INTC,
- HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) - 2,574,824 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,504,592 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) - 2,574,282 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 928,838 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.72%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 301,234 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.12 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.67%. The holding were 2,574,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.41%. The holding were 2,574,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 267,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Health Care. The purchase prices were between $79.16 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $107.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 261,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 117,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.654000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 209,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 928,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 77.14%. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $99.39, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 80.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.664100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75.72%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The sale prices were between $73.55 and $96.84, with an estimated average price of $84.87.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.53.
