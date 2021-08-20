Logo
TAP Consulting, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF, U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TAP Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tap+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TAP Consulting, LLC
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 300,646 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,694 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 315,577 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.28%
  4. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 324,629 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 114,373 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 324,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.669200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 114,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $181.871200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 54,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 360,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $33.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 238,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 106,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.206300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 315,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 611.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 52,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 553.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 42,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 529.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $41.365600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 212,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of TAP Consulting, LLC. Also check out:

1. TAP Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TAP Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TAP Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TAP Consulting, LLC keeps buying

