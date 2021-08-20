Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, NIO Inc, Sells Farfetch, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Enphase Energy Inc

- New Purchases: JEPI, RADI, NIO, RRC, SNAP, LC, MTDR, ADS, CLF, FANG, CAR, XEC, THC, NCR, NUE, F, AA, ATI, ETSY, JCPB, QQH, LGH, BIBL, EPRF, ISMD, BSTZ, IEI, SCHR, SPTI, SIVR, VGIT, OIH, MHO, AMC, KMB, SCHW, A, IVW, FISR, CRWD, APDN,
- Added Positions: FB, PGR, SPYD, IWM, IWS, GOOG, TDG, ONEQ, NVDA, LBRDA, V, SPY, GLD, QMCO, AKTS, INFO, FTK, MO, RSP, XLK, CAT, AMT, WMT, EFA, CRM, NOW, SNGX, FTAI,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, MMP, BOND, TOTL, FRC, CHTR, SHV, CWB, IVOL, VWO, GSY, IVE, SJT, ABT, DMLP, FPH, CEF, TWOU, JEF, LADR, JPST, QQQ, XOM, XLI, IWO, FTNT, VEA, WFC,
- Sold Out: FTCH, ENPH, CHWY, FVRR, HOME, SAIL, VNET, BE, TMUS, PTON, TWLO, PINS, SQ, NUAN, BLDP, AGG, TLT, VGLT, SPTL, TDS, ATCO, BRMK, UDJP, GGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Delta Investment Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,767 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 19,910 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,443 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 73,440 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,289 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 132,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 241,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 63,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 181,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 43,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 163,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 81.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1275.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Flotek Industries Inc by 293.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.388500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.
