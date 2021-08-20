Logo
Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, NIO Inc, Sells Farfetch, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Enphase Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delta Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, NIO Inc, Range Resources Corp, Snap Inc, sells Farfetch, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delta Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Delta Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,767 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 19,910 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,443 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 73,440 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,289 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 132,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 241,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 63,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 181,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 43,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 163,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 81.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1275.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Flotek Industries Inc by 293.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.388500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Delta Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Delta Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Delta Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Delta Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Delta Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
