Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Western Asset Total Return ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Magnus Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Asset Total Return ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, Globalstar Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Inseego Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magnus Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnus+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Magnus Financial Group LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 954,400 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 103,866 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 412,240 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 218,247 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,009,027 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 577,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 579,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.99 and $100.07, with an estimated average price of $100.04. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 44,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Globalstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.87 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $1.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,396,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 110.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 125.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 144.49%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 181.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.206300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.66%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The sale prices were between $54.96 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.08.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.16.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Magnus Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Magnus Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Magnus Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Magnus Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Magnus Financial Group LLC keeps buying
