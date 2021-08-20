Logo
Summit Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,736,153 shares, 38.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,685,280 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 183,842 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 282,357 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 183,216 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $161.559500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 108,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1888.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 9,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 104,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 359,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 365,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 761.05%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 75,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 2648.50%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 59,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1867.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 290,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 621.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 704.49%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
