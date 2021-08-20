Summit Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

- New Purchases: PRF, CMG, YUM, FNDF, INTF, ACWV, TSLA, FB, GOOG, IWD, ACN, MRK, V, ADBE, BA, LIN, UNH, BRK.B, CSCO, HD, LMT, NVDA, HYG, IWF, CI, JNJ, PG, UNP, AON, HXL, HON, MDT, NFLX, DIS, WHR, FPE, IWP, COST, MCD, UPS, MA, ARMK, BSV, SPYG, T, BP, BK, KO, NEE, IBM, INTC, LOW, ROK, CRM, TGT, TXN, VZ, PM, GNRC, PYPL, UBER, GLD, MDY, XLF, XLI, CB, AMP, AMGN, AMAT, BDX, BLK, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, DHR, DEO, XOM, MMC, NVS, ORLY, PH, PEP, PFE, TJX, TMO, VFC, WMT, DG, PSX, ZTS, ROKU, BEAM, FDN, IWS, MINT, PXH, AMT, CDZI, DD, EL, F, GS, TT, ICE, RSG, SHW, BXMX, EMB, EMLC,
- Added Positions: VOO, SPY, VEA, AAPL, MSFT, IVV, AMZN, IEMG, IJH, IEFA, VO, VB, VYM, JPM, IJR, BND, IXUS, IUSB, IWM, MUB, VCSH, SCHG, SCHM, AGG, BIV, VCIT, IWN, IWO, SCZ, ITOT, HYLB, VWO, VBK, BNDX, SCHV, TIP, SLQD, NAD, MGK, VXUS, DLS,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VBR, VEU, VOE, GNR, SCHX, IUSV, IWB, SCHA,
For the details of Summit Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,736,153 shares, 38.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,685,280 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 183,842 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 282,357 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 183,216 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $161.559500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 108,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1888.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 9,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 104,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 359,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 365,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 761.05%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 75,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 2648.50%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 59,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1867.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 290,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 621.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 704.49%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. Summit Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment