Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys NewMarket Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NewMarket Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salomon+%26+ludwin%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,374,026 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 325,308 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 319,206 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 588,099 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 269,359 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $342.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.765500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.