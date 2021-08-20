Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys NewMarket Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

- New Purchases: NEU, VCSH, SPHQ, PDP, DIS, SMB, AUB, VO, WFC,
- Added Positions: VOO, IVE, IWM, SPY, RSP, AAPL, IEMG, XLY, VEA, XLV, IJR, XLF, IJH, EFA, XLI, MDY, EEM, IWF, IJS, JNJ, PRAA, QQQ, XLP, AMZN, SPYG, XLE, VTV, SCHD, MSFT, CSCO, ALB, QCOM, SPYV, MDYG, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, VYM, FDL, VUG, DTN, SDY, PEY, VV, DES, GLD, MCD, GOOG,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,374,026 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 325,308 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 319,206 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 588,099 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 269,359 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $342.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.765500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.
