Aisling Capital Management LP Buys Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, Biomea Fusion Inc

- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 6,068,125 shares, 59.23% of the total portfolio.
- Elevate Inc (ELEV) - 2,834,910 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) - 1,472,331 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 842,815 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
- Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) - 2,541,009 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $20.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 1,472,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,541,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA)
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Biomea Fusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 798,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX)
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,043,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Talaris Therapeutics Inc (TALS)
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 682,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM)
Aisling Capital Management LP initiated holding in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 886,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.
