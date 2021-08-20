Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, Dow Inc, Sells Steel Dynamics Inc, Paychex Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: PRU, CVX, GD, NEE, PFE, XLF, XLV,
- Added Positions: DOW, OKE, NEM, KO, C, AVGO, AAPL, MCD, ABT, VZ, SBUX, TXN, LMT, PEP, ABBV, PG, APD, JNJ, MRK, MDT, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, CMCSA, LLY, HD, WM, UPS, BA, MSFT, TGT, DHR, NKE, ILMN, CW,
- Sold Out: STLD, PAYX, SCHW, OMER,
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 69,796 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,552 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,786 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 83,221 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 19,311 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 50,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 46,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 148,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 122,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 137,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.8.
