Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, Dow Inc, Sells Steel Dynamics Inc, Paychex Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, Dow Inc, General Dynamics Corp, ONEOK Inc, sells Steel Dynamics Inc, Paychex Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, CVS Health Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 69,796 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,552 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,786 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 83,221 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 19,311 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 50,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 46,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 148,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 122,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 137,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.8.