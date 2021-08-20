Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells Comstock Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells Comstock Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Howard Financial Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, sells Comstock Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+financial+services%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 239,249 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 477,017 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 260,590 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 115,522 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,414 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 213,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 44,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 78,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.828000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares (LBJ)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $67.22 and $94.6, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 80,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 249,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.225400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.. Also check out:

1. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider