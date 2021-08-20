Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells Comstock Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: XSOE, HTRB, TPYP, BBEU, CALF, LBJ, PLTR, CRBN, BBCA, BBJP, GNR, IEMG, HON, ISRG, IVW, IGV, F, OUST, SU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, sells Comstock Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 239,249 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 477,017 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 260,590 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 115,522 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,414 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 213,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 44,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 78,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.828000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $67.22 and $94.6, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 80,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 249,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.225400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.