BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yiel

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 219 stocks with a total value of $929 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCJ Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcj+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCJ Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,475,679 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.10%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 865,680 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.41%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,810 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 964,080 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 168,935 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.130600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $33.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (CBON)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 697.41%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.61%. The holding were 865,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 288,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,475,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 168,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 242.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 131,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 85,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $26.34.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCJ Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCJ Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

