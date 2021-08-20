BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yiel

- New Purchases: IXG, COMT, CBON, KRBN, EWL, HPQ, DOX, IWV, DELL, CPER, GRN, DEF, PJUN, WAT, ABBV, SEM, AMED, INFL, OMC, DE, EMXC, UHAL, IPG, FTSD, CLX, IXUS, PSA, EWQ, EZU, KMX, PAUG, PAPR, QED, FLO, REYN, RBLX, SWBI, MRVL, UNP, LEN, HSY, EWC, BOCT, LIT, VTI, HVT, UNG, COG, UBER, SRC, FAF, SKY, CLAR, BITQ, ET, DHI, NEE, MU, MTH, MDC, BRW, KGC,
- Added Positions: VIG, SPY, IJR, QQQ, BIL, XLV, TLT, XLP, IUSB, XLRE, EWG, XLB, GOVT, EFV, IVV, ESGU, XLE, JNJ, PDBC, IGSB, ESGE, GOOGL, EFG, VLUE, MA, CVX, IQV, INTC, FB, ERIE, ENB, IYE, TSM, UNH, BSV, VZ, ROL, V, QRTEA, NFLX, AMZN, LOW, MORN, JPM, IWM, ABC, FALN, MTUM, ANTM, ARKK, BKNG, WY, AMGN, VEA, BRK.B, UPS, BA, CPA, DIS, GHG, HLI, SCHD, PM,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, IEMG, JNK, LQD, IEFA, XLY, TIP, IVOL, XLF, XLC, IEF, FLOT, BNDX, INDA, MSFT, XLI, MBB, XLK, IXN, EMB, EWN, WMT, LMT, XLU, COST, AMD, KSA, SHY, HYG, IAU, TGT, EVR, ECF, TXN, BC, NWSA, ALTR, PGR, USFR, WSO, VGSH, GLD, SCVL, GUT, AFL, MO, ARCC, DSU, BKT, CUK, EXPI, FT, PG, ICVT, JILL, LLY, M, MCD, MRK, MOV,
- Sold Out: GSG, EWA, ADSK, EBND, BAH, GBTC, IHI, CEW, PEG, USMV, UTHR, FTCS, HOLX, ALLK, BIO, MTD, PFE, VIAC, GNRC, FMBL, VICI, GE, CWB, KMB, CL, EWY, EWJ, DBA, NORW, RSX, TCEHY, CAOVF, NBEV, LMRXF, HOKCY,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,475,679 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.10%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 865,680 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,810 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 964,080 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 168,935 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.130600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $33.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (CBON)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 697.41%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.61%. The holding were 865,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 288,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,475,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 168,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 242.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 131,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 85,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $26.34.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.
