ERn Financial, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ERn Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ERn Financial, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERn Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ern+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERn Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 364,586 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,205 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.6%
  3. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 230,232 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 279,943 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 238,573 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 231,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.046700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 140,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 155,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe (DDEC)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.94, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.099300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 127,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 57,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 213,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of ERn Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. ERn Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERn Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERn Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERn Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

