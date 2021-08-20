ERn Financial, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: OMFL, MDYV, REET, DDEC, JHMM, DFAU, JMST, PPG, DFAC, NEE, TAXF, STLA, APTV, TSLA, ALGN, DTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ERn Financial, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 364,586 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,205 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.6% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 230,232 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 279,943 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 238,573 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 231,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.046700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 140,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 155,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.94, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.099300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 127,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 57,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.068400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 213,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.