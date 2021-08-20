BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys Adobe Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tractor Supply Co, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: GNRC, ADM, PCH, AGNC, EVR, CINF, LH, QRVO, ZG, PTC, MFC, LNG, TXT, HWM, XPO, SIVB, WRK, DVN, WHR, VER, CVNA, GDDY, ZS, KEY, DKNG, EQH, LSXMA, VOYA, CCL, WAB, XOM, LNC, DBX, UHAL, WBA, BEN, COUP, CRWD, INVH, FOXA, AFG, SYF, NWSA, ZBRA, TER, OHI, LYV, KNX, J, HBAN, FITB, FNF, CF, OGN,
- Added Positions: ADBE, BRK.B, AAPL, GOOGL, ATVI, ORCL, CRM, DE, PHM, CVS, AMAT, KKR, GM, LRCX, TD, DHR, EXPD, UNH, COF, DKS, F, MU, ABT, COP, MHK, NTAP, SNPS, TMO, WDC, SSNC, LEN, PFE, NTR, PG, ALL, LUMN, TSN, WFG, ARW, KMB, MDLZ, MSFT, TXN, CFG, CMCSA, GLW, IP, ON, MDB, PINS, HIG, MTH, PLUG, HCA, ALLY, ETSY, RUN, SE, BMY, VIAC, CORT, DISCA, EW, FMC, HUM, IBN, JNJ, MRO, OXY, PPL, CVX, C, GPN, HPQ, MGA, PEP, PWR, SCI, SNA, SNX, MOS, KEYS, SQ, NET, MO, CBRE, CMS, CP, FIS, EME, GNTX, NRG, NWL, PCAR, PRU, TRMB, DAL, TTD, ALB, AZO, CLX, DAR, KLAC, ORA, ROK, SWKS, TRV, STLD, OC, DFS, FB, W, OKTA, IR, AMT, MCD, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TSCO, INTC, FDX, JPM, MXIM, UPS, CSCO, HAL, V, LLY, NVDA, WY, URI, QCOM, JD, BWA, HD, NEM, SLB, AVY, ENPH, SPGI, DIS, HOLX, MMC, RY, CTSH, MA, TSLA, BBY, GIS, TSM, ANTM, IBM, T, BAC, SCHW, CL, HDB, MS, TJX, TFII, LPLA, PYPL, ACN, AZN, TFC, CAT, MET, PEG, RF, MELI, LW, ROKU, VICI, AYI, AMGN, CMI, LOW, BKNG, VRTX, CMG, NOW, SHOP, PDD, AMZN, ADP, EA, GILD, LPX, MAS, PGR, RCI, RCL, VZ, EBAY, CROX, AVGO, WMS, SNAP, AIG, ADSK, CI, CTXS, INTU, NTES, NFLX, SHW, RTX, WSM, BRK.A, HBI, DEI, LOPE, FRC, ZM, DTE, DECK, FCX, JLL, MED, TGT, VMW, HPE, BKR, CDNS, KO, K, MTD, NUE, PNC, PVH, REGN, SBUX, TROW, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, TWTR, TWLO, YETI, DELL, LEVI, FISV, WFC, RNG,
- Sold Out: R, AMD, KBH, DGX, RS, BTG, FLGT, EDU, AMP, HLT, TTWO, AA, SMG, THO, REGI, PXD, PH, DD, NLOK, UBER, TECK, EOG, VAR, DOW, CPB, WU, MAR, ALSN, LUV, VEON, MBT, MTG, AES, MSM, ADI, KAR, UFPI, DORM, HRB, DOCU, WSC, CTVA, REZI, TMUS, SONO, PRSP, ADT, FND, ZNGA, CZR, OMF, TNET, RH, PANW, IAA, AL, MTCH, AGCO, AFL, APH, ANSS, BECN, CHDN, TPR, DXC, DHI, DRI, EMR, OVV, M, GPS, GT, GTLS, IIVI, KSS, MKL, OSTK, PAYX, PENN, TEN, UAA, XLNX, VTRS, FLT, FTNT, VRSN,
These are the top 5 holdings of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 500,792 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,819 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,348 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 351,555 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 825,211 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $401.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 227,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $132.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 379.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 463.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.548200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 131,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 286,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $256.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Deere & Co by 61.81%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87.Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A.
1. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's Undervalued Stocks
2. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A keeps buying
