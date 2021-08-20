BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys Adobe Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tractor Supply Co, Intel Corp

New Purchases: GNRC, ADM, PCH, AGNC, EVR, CINF, LH, QRVO, ZG, PTC, MFC, LNG, TXT, HWM, XPO, SIVB, WRK, DVN, WHR, VER, CVNA, GDDY, ZS, KEY, DKNG, EQH, LSXMA, VOYA, CCL, WAB, XOM, LNC, DBX, UHAL, WBA, BEN, COUP, CRWD, INVH, FOXA, AFG, SYF, NWSA, ZBRA, TER, OHI, LYV, KNX, J, HBAN, FITB, FNF, CF, OGN,

Investment company BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Oracle Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tractor Supply Co, Intel Corp, FedEx Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A. As of 2021Q2, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A owns 384 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 500,792 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,819 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,348 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 351,555 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 825,211 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $401.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 227,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $132.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 379.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 463.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.548200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 131,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 286,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $256.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Deere & Co by 61.81%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.87.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28.