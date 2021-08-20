Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: FLTR, AAPL, XOM, MSFT, JPM, WFC, BRK.B, GOOGL, T, BAC, CVX, C, INTC, JNJ, PFE, VZ, CSCO, WMT, UNH, IBM, CVS, PG, DIS, CMCSA, F, FB, GM, GS, MRK, HD, AMZN, BA, GILD, ORCL, COP, COF, VLO, ABBV, PEP, WBA, MPC, AMGN, KO, MS, QCOM, TGT, ANTM, UNP, MMM, AIG, COST, OXY, SLB, USB, PSX, HON, MCD, PNC, AXP, BMY, CAT, DD, DUK, LOW, LIN, PRU, TXN, MU, RTX, V, AVGO, AMAT, CI, MDLZ, MET, TRV, ABT, BK, FDX, KR, NKE, BLK, ETN, LLY, EXC, DFS, CB, ACN, ALL, ADM, TFC, NEE, GD, HUM, MCK, SO, KMI, AFL, CSX, LUMN, GLW, DE, EMR, JCI, LMT, NUE, BKNG, TMO, UPS, MA, AAL, SYF, HPE, CCL, D, EOG, NSC, TJX, EBAY, CHTR, LYB, BIIB, CAH, DHR, M, FITB, HPQ, KSS, NVDA, NOC, TSN, WDC, PYPL, KHC, AEP, AMP, VIAC, CMI, ITW, IP, LRCX, PPG, DG, HCA, ALLY, BKR, CTVA, ADBE, ADP, BBY, BG, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CME, CTSH, CL, DXC, ED, HAL, WELL, LNC, MRO, MMC, OKE, WRK, STX, SPG, STT, SYK, SYY, TROW, WM, WMB, TMUS, CFG, PLD, HES, AMT, IVZ, ADI, BAX, BDX, BBBY, CCI, EIX, FE, BEN, GIS, LHX, HIG, INTU, KEY, MTB, NOV, NTAP, PCAR, PPL, PH, PFG, PGR, PEG, RCL, CRM, SRE, RIG, VTR, WY, YUM, MOS, IQV, DOW, AES, ATVI, APD, ABC, ARW, CMA, DHI, EMN, ECL, EA, EQR, FISV, FCX, GPS, GPC, GT, HFC, HST, ICE, JNPR, KMB, LEN, MAN, MAR, SPGI, MSI, VTRS, NEM, ORLY, PXD, REGN, RF, ROST, SWK, STLD, NLOK, TXT, URI, VFC, EVRG, WHR, XEL, LBTYK, BX, LEA, TRGP, CPRI, FANG, LSXMK, AA, CARR, A, ALK, ALXN, ADS, AEE, APH, NLY, AON, APA, AVB, BWA, BSX, CBRE, CF, KMX, CE, CNP, CERN, CINF, TPR, CCEP, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLTR, DOV, ETR, EQIX, EL, EXPE, EXPD, FLEX, FL, HBAN, INFO, ISRG, IRM, SJM, JBL, J, JBLU, KLAC, KSU, LH, MLM, MHK, NWL, JWN, ES, NTRS, OMC, PAYX, PVH, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RS, RSG, ROK, SHW, SWKS, X, UHS, UNM, GWW, WEC, XRX, XLNX, ZBH, L, QRTEA, OC, SPR, DAL, FTI, KDP, CIT, NLSN, PBF, NCLH, NWSA, HLT, NAVI, QRVO, USFD, VST, ADNT, HWM, EQH, FOXA, AGCO, AAP, Y, LNT, DOX, AME, AJG, AN, AVT, BXP, CHRW, CMS, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CAG, INGR, XRAY, DKS, DLR, DDS, DISCA, DISH, ESS, FFIV, FAST, FNF, FLR, GPN, MNST, HAS, PEAK, HP, HSIC, HSY, HRL, IFF, JBHT, JLL, K, LKQ, JEF, MKL, MXIM, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MUR, NVR, NI, ORI, PKG, PNW, RL, RJF, O, RHI, ROP, SNA, LUV, TSCO, UAL, UGI, VNO, VMC, WRB, WCN, WLTW, CMG, TDG, WU, LDOS, ACM, AWK, AGNC, RGA, HII, VER, FBHS, ZTS, VOYA, NRZ, COTY, CDW, ARMK, FTV, PK, ATUS, AMCR, AMD, AKAM, ARE, CDNS, CPB, CSL, CLX, EW, OVV, GNW, HUN, ILMN, MRVL, NRG, NFLX, ON, PCG, R, SNX, SNPS, TOL, GL, PAG, VRTX, WAB, WAT, WLK, INT, ZION, CLR, VMW, H, TSLA, VC, TWTR, SC, AGR, BHF, DELL, UBER, OTIS, CNXC, OGN, AFG, CNA, MAS, NDAQ, PPC, XPO, SIRI, ACI, VNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators. As of 2021Q2, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owns 500 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,857,004 shares, 38.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,697,989 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62% VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 554,023 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,636 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 73,718 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 554,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 48,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 73,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 83,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.