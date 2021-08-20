Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: ADME, ACIO, SPDW, OSCV, SPEM, SPLG, INFL, IVV, RSP, COIN, SHW, STX, BR, NVDA, DG, CPRT, AMT, ROP, UNH, FIS, CHE, SDG,

ADME, ACIO, SPDW, OSCV, SPEM, SPLG, INFL, IVV, RSP, COIN, SHW, STX, BR, NVDA, DG, CPRT, AMT, ROP, UNH, FIS, CHE, SDG, Added Positions: CCL, NCLH, JPM, HD, V, ADBE, GOOGL, EPD, CVX,

CCL, NCLH, JPM, HD, V, ADBE, GOOGL, EPD, CVX, Reduced Positions: CRM, AAPL, MSFT, ALK, HLT, LUV, MGM, SBUX, ABBV, VZ, DIS, WYNN, PFE, JNJ, IRM, PSA, AMZN, SPYX,

CRM, AAPL, MSFT, ALK, HLT, LUV, MGM, SBUX, ABBV, VZ, DIS, WYNN, PFE, JNJ, IRM, PSA, AMZN, SPYX, Sold Out: XLP, ARKK, MELI, CMCSA, SHY, STX, FHLC, HUM, ONEQ, T, IJR, PG, AMD, CSX, ITOT, QQQ, MMC, DE, ALL, COP, LOW, RTX, VLY, TSLA, ESGU, IAU, CP, VUZI, BA, NWBI, PSX, USMV, IJJ, ETN, MRK, PEP, NEO, XYL, VYM, BAC, MAR, SLB, OLED, ESGD, ESGE, ACN, WTRG, BRK.B, RDS.A, MPC, CARR, BAR, BBY, OKE, UGI, OTIS, BOH, BIIB, BMY, GS, HIG, ITT, MCD, NVS, PEG, WM, GDV, ABT, BP, BC, EMR, EXC, HAL, OXY, SHAK, VNE, FPX, IYK, LIT, SCHD, VDE, BDX, VIAC, C, DUK, ENB, NEE, GIS, LHX, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INTC, MDLZ, LMT, MS, VTRS, OGE, OMC, BKNG, SNY, UNP, WPC, WVFC, WMT, WEC, FFA, DAL, DFS, ULTA, PM, FB, AAL, LX, MRNA, DVY, EFA, FVD, ITA, IVE, IWS, SDY, VDC, VFH, MO, EFX, F, GE, GSK, MCHP, NEM, QCOM, RPM, RYN, RCL, STM, SPH, TM, TSN, UTF, CVE, VAC, CMRX, ROKU, REZI, DOW, CHPT, CHPT, ACWV, EEMV, EFAV, EFV, IHI, ITB, SHM, VBR, VCIT, VMBS, VTI, VXUS, ARLP, AFG, BLK, CAL, CVS, CNP, FTRCQ, CLF, ED, DVN, DEO, D, EA, OVV, ETR, AAIC, HST, NFLX, NOK, ODP, PPL, SO, TRP, UAA, UPS, VOD, WAB, UAVS, TECK, WKHS, NLSN, ICPT, FANG, CGC, RYAM, VEC, MTP, CRON, COUP, OKTA, ALC, CHWY, GTX, GLD, GUNR, HYLB, IDEV, IEF, IEMG, IPAC, IUSG, IUSV, LQD, SCHA, SCHV, VHT, VNQ, VOO, VTIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 232,740 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. New Position ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 287,747 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 173,271 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 189,700 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 101,201 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.09%. The holding were 232,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 287,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 173,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 101,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.073300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 80,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 8742.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 16047.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3443.86%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 3306.82%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2477.42%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.