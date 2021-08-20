Logo
Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiduciary Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Planning LLC
  1. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 232,740 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 287,747 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 173,271 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 189,700 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 101,201 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.09%. The holding were 232,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 287,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 173,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 101,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.073300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 80,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 8742.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 16047.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3443.86%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 3306.82%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2477.42%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiduciary Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Fiduciary Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiduciary Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiduciary Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiduciary Planning LLC keeps buying
