Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Iamgold Corp, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp, Alcon Inc, Silvercorp Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 541,475 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,479,295 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 489,157 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) - 3,140,464 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 160,741 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 492,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 144.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 512,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 239,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 240.04%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.096900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79.