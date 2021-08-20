Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp

- New Purchases: API, OUNZ, GPL,
- Added Positions: PAAS, EQX, GOLD, NVO, BTI, GFI, BTG, WPM, IAG, KGC, AGI, AEM, FSM, PSLV, MTA, OR, GSK, DEO, BP, NVS, EQNR, BCE, RDS.A, ABEV, FNV, AUY, SKM, PVG, MMX, EMX, UL, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: BNS, NEM, SAND, PHYS, GDXJ,
- Sold Out: CNI, EXK, ALC, SVM,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 541,475 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,479,295 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 489,157 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) - 3,140,464 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 160,741 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 492,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 144.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 512,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 239,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 240.04%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.096900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.Sold Out: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)
Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79.
