Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC Buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pan American Silver Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Agora Inc, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Iamgold Corp, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co, Endeavour Silver Corp, Alcon Inc, Silvercorp Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euro+pacific+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 541,475 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,479,295 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
  3. British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 489,157 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
  4. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) - 3,140,464 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 160,741 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 492,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 144.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 512,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 239,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 240.04%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.096900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.

Sold Out: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider