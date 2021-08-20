Logo
Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares E

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Provident Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Provident Wealth Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Provident Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Provident Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 115,916 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 77,454 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 217,277 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  4. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 141,227 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 36,648 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 36,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 56,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 38,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.415900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.097400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 42,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 88,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 33,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 37,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.457100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 211.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.684100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 44,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 211.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 50,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Provident Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Provident Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
