Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares E

- New Purchases: RSP, CDC, BSV, VXF, FPXI, DIVB, PAVE, USHY, FLKR, GUNR, GSY, MMM, DG, MGK, PEP, MCD, SMMV, COPX, FLOT, MDYV,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOE, ICVT, MOAT, IEMG, GWX, FNDF, DGRO, VOOV, SCHX, IWO, AMLP, IWM, IJR, SCHA, XMLV, PEY, FIVG, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, IGM, AMZN, SPEM, CWB, IBM, USMV, SPHD, IVE, SDY, SPLV, SPLG, SPY, VBK, VBR, HON, VO, SCHG, IWS, SCHM, IJH, EFAV,
- Sold Out: SIVR,
For the details of Provident Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Provident Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 115,916 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 77,454 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 217,277 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 141,227 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 36,648 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 36,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 56,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 38,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.415900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.097400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 42,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 88,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 33,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 37,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.457100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 211.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.684100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 44,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 211.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 50,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74.
