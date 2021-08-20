Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys Magna International Inc, Infosys, Popular Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: MGA, INFY, BPOP, TD, JAZZ, MEOH, CCEP, LIN, AMCR,
- Added Positions: LQD, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, EFA, ACWI,
For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 468,000 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 63,020 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.66%
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 194,700 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 168,000 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio.
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 69,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 281,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 57,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 60,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 100,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
