Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

New Purchases: FB,

FB, Added Positions: HYLB, SPEM, SPSM, BNDX, SCHP, BND, VEA, VWOB,

HYLB, SPEM, SPSM, BNDX, SCHP, BND, VEA, VWOB, Reduced Positions: SCHA, SCHB, SCHH, SCHE, SPTM, SPDW, VNQ, SCHC, SCHM, SCHF, SPMD, VNQI, HYD, VTI, SUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Facebook Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 199,838 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 164,245 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 375,793 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,962 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 187,697 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 142,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.