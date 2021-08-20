Logo
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Deere, Gentex Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CWS Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Deere, Gentex Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cws+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 293,566 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 209,873 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,920 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 130,436 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,712 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.76 and $111.96, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $140.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CWS Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
