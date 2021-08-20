CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Deere, Gentex Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

- New Purchases: FBHS, SCHP, ESML, INFO, TMO, FOXF, O,
- Added Positions: VTV, VXUS, VUG, VB, T, IEFA, BIPC, MSFT, GOOGL, KMI, VTI, IVV, PRU, PFE, IEMG, BND, IJH, IJR, VIG, SO, PAYX, LMT, JPM, HD, CLX, CB, BRO, BDX, APD, FIS, ABBV, AWK, UNH, RTX, TJX, PPG, MDT, ITW, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: VXF, CGNX, MO, SBUX, INTC, AMZN, NXPI, LIN, COP, GGG, NEE, JNJ, LOW, DEO, SNA, SCHW, IVW, CRL, NKE, NDSN, TROW, WRB,
- Sold Out: DE, GNTX, SMG,
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 293,566 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 209,873 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,920 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 130,436 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,712 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.76 and $111.96, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $140.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.
