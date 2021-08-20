Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: XLV, XLRE, AMD, MMC, DHR, GNL, FWAA, BSV, HON, MTCH, LOW, CRM, IJR, SHY, VOOG, APA, ASML,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Open Lending Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $799 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 466,060 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 877,597 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 241,430 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.96% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 414,865 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 111,336 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 137,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 72,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 241,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 405,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 87.65%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 192.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7.