TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Futu Holdings, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Sea, DouYu International Holdings

- New Purchases: FUTU, ZLAB, MNSO, PV, OPA.U, CCEP, HUIZ, VIOT, UHS, URI, TLND, BEPC, ORBC, FSLR, WMS, BBL,
- Added Positions: PBR, VNET, NIU, DQ, EDU, HHLA, BABA, JD, KC, VEON, OZON, AMZN, RLX, ALXN, WY, WFC, NEM, OMI, ACMR, WLTW, ALSK, PNM, LBRDA, SEDG, TPIC, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: SE, QFIN, CX, IBN, BRK.B, IBP, GOOG, DLB, MSFT, AON, BNTX, IPGP,
- Sold Out: VALE, DOYU, LX, BMY, DG, GLUU, GLOG, GOSS, LINX,
These are the top 5 holdings of TT International Asset Management LTD
- 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 5,803,021 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 9,666,999 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.43%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 15,094,946 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1187.31%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 19,480,339 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,823,751 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 596,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 532,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,792,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,239,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA.U)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,312,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 239,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1187.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 15,094,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 9,666,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Niu Technologies (NIU)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Niu Technologies by 8574.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $33.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 917,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 184.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 561,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 3674.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,651,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in HH&L Acquisition Co by 1635.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,726,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: (GLUU)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.
