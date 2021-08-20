TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Futu Holdings, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Sea, DouYu International Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Futu Holdings, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Sea, DouYu International Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TT International Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Futu Holdings, 21Vianet Group Inc, Zai Lab, MINISO Group Holding, sells Vale SA, Sea, DouYu International Holdings, ICICI Bank, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TT International Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q2, TT International Asset Management LTD owns 71 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TT International Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tt+international+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TT International Asset Management LTD
  1. 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 5,803,021 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
  2. 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 9,666,999 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.43%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 15,094,946 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1187.31%
  4. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 19,480,339 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,823,751 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 596,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 532,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,792,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,239,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA.U)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,312,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 239,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1187.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 15,094,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 9,666,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Niu Technologies (NIU)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Niu Technologies by 8574.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $33.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 917,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 184.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 561,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 3674.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,651,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in HH&L Acquisition Co by 1635.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,726,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.

Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of TT International Asset Management LTD. Also check out:

1. TT International Asset Management LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TT International Asset Management LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TT International Asset Management LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TT International Asset Management LTD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider