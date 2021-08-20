Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares Gold Trust,

- New Purchases: JMST, DFAU, MNST, NVDA, ISRG, VEEV, MA, IWV, IBM,
- Added Positions: TSLA, MSFT, SCHD, JPST, PHYS, FB, CHRW, DIS, HD, NKE, VZ, INTC, GOOGL, CSCO, IFF, BRK.B, GOOG, CVX, GD, RTX, UL, PG, NVO, MMM, LLY, ORCL, BIIB, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: RPG, AAPL, COST, IAU, QQQ, CNC, JPM, V, MRK, XOM, IVV,
- Sold Out: WFC, FUND, AHT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Auxano Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 799,201 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,467 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,710 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 59,296 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 877,020 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.66%. The holding were 799,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 255,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: (FUND)
Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11.
