Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares Gold Trust,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares Gold Trust,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Auxano Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Monster Beverage Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Wells Fargo, iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxano Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Auxano Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Auxano Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/auxano+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Auxano Advisors, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 799,201 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,467 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,710 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 59,296 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 877,020 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.66%. The holding were 799,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 255,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1048.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: (FUND)

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Auxano Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Auxano Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Auxano Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Auxano Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Auxano Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider