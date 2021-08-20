Symetra Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Added Positions: VTI,

VTI, Sold Out: LQD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symetra Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q2, Symetra Investment Management Co owns 1 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symetra Investment Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symetra+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 35,258 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.35% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Symetra Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 206.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 67.36%. The holding were 35,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symetra Investment Management Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.