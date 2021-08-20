Symetra Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Symetra Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symetra Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q2, Symetra Investment Management Co owns 1 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Symetra Investment Management Co. Also check out:
1. Symetra Investment Management Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symetra Investment Management Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symetra Investment Management Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symetra Investment Management Co keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Symetra Investment Management Co
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 35,258 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.35%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Symetra Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 206.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 67.36%. The holding were 35,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Symetra Investment Management Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.
