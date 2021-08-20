Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corpo

- New Purchases: XSOE, DBMF, RDVY, XMHQ, HDEF, GTO, RWJ, IWL, BSCN, IBMJ, IWC, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, DFAT, NFRA, CRM, IBMO, IBMN, RZG, SHE, VIAC, BSCO, UJAN, PAPR, ESGV, ELD, PJUN, SCHG, PMAR, MS, D, CLF, SLV, DECK, DGS, JMST, O, IHI, CEMI, FTNT, DG, HTRB, FMB, FBND, DNOV,
- Added Positions: HYLB, EFA, AGG, VTIP, SPSB, EEM, VGSH, LQD, BSV, EMLC, FLRN, SCHD, VCSH, VMBS, ITOT, JPST, MINT, VNQI, BNDX, DVY, PG, FB, JKH, SCHM, SCHP, VTEB, T, AMZN, ES, TD, GLDD, SUM, BAND, DIA, FHLC, FUTY, MUB, OEF, QQQ, SCHA, SCHH, STIP, SYLD, VB, VO, VYM, MMM, CB, ABT, AFL, AEP, AMGN, ADP, BK, BRK.B, CVS, CAT, CINF, CSCO, CLX, CL, CMCSA, ED, DE, DEO, DOV, DUK, LLY, XOM, FITB, GD, GPC, HD, IBM, ITW, INTC, INTU, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MTB, MAR, MCD, MDT, MRK, NVS, PAYX, PBCT, PEP, PFE, SO, SBUX, TGT, UPS, RTX, UNH, VFC, VZ, WBA, WM, WEC, XEL, MA, TA, PRO, TROX, PSX, ABBV, GOOG, CFG, RPD, DSKE, EVBG, CLDR, QTRX, SMAR, AVLR, BJ, PLAN, OSW, CSTL, LPRO, EBC, CWI, DEM, DES, DSI, DWM, ESGU, GOVT, IAGG, ICLN, IEFA, IGM, IUSV, IWD, IWF, IWP, IXUS, IYH, QQEW, SCHB, SCHF, SCHX, SHYG, SLQD, SUB, TDTT, VDE, VV, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SPYG, VXUS, VTI, IVW, VGIT, SPSM, BSCM, IJR, BSCL, IJH, SPMD, IAU, IVE, BOND, GUNR, BIV, SPEM, VEU, BND, DGRO, FTEC, ITA, TIP, VHT, TSLA, FOXF, GMS, UBER, ARKK, CUT, GNR, SPAB, SPDW, SPY, VAW, VFH, VIG, VT, VXF, APD, AMT, ADI, TFC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CVX, CHD, COST, DHR, NEE, GOOGL, HON, IDXX, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, RSG, SYK, TSM, USB, UNP, WMT, WFC, V, SHOP, TWLO, AOA, BKLN, IGSB, EFG, EMB, FLOT, FVD, GLD, HDV, HYS, IDV, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IUSG, IWM, IWR, IWS, IYW, MDY, MGK, PFF, RODM, RWR, RWX, SHM, SLYG, SLYV, SPHD, SPLV, SPTM, TFI, USHY, VIOO, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VTV, VUG, WIP,
- Sold Out: FTCS, VBR, VOE, JKK, NLY, GE, PCEF, VCIT, VIGI, FAST, SHW, WPC, GLDM, IVOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Valmark Advisers, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 10,991,883 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,025,699 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,038,307 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,672,690 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 5,797,952 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,100,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 508,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,383,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1241.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 431,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 202,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 604.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 201,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 393,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.69%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.Reduced: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 60.31%. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 144,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.25%. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 123,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9%. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 119,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 290,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 87.26%. The sale prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 4,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.55%. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 7,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.
