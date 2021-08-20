Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corpo

New Purchases: XSOE, DBMF, RDVY, XMHQ, HDEF, GTO, RWJ, IWL, BSCN, IBMJ, IWC, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, DFAT, NFRA, CRM, IBMO, IBMN, RZG, SHE, VIAC, BSCO, UJAN, PAPR, ESGV, ELD, PJUN, SCHG, PMAR, MS, D, CLF, SLV, DECK, DGS, JMST, O, IHI, CEMI, FTNT, DG, HTRB, FMB, FBND, DNOV,

XSOE, DBMF, RDVY, XMHQ, HDEF, GTO, RWJ, IWL, BSCN, IBMJ, IWC, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, DFAT, NFRA, CRM, IBMO, IBMN, RZG, SHE, VIAC, BSCO, UJAN, PAPR, ESGV, ELD, PJUN, SCHG, PMAR, MS, D, CLF, SLV, DECK, DGS, JMST, O, IHI, CEMI, FTNT, DG, HTRB, FMB, FBND, DNOV, Added Positions: HYLB, EFA, AGG, VTIP, SPSB, EEM, VGSH, LQD, BSV, EMLC, FLRN, SCHD, VCSH, VMBS, ITOT, JPST, MINT, VNQI, BNDX, DVY, PG, FB, JKH, SCHM, SCHP, VTEB, T, AMZN, ES, TD, GLDD, SUM, BAND, DIA, FHLC, FUTY, MUB, OEF, QQQ, SCHA, SCHH, STIP, SYLD, VB, VO, VYM, MMM, CB, ABT, AFL, AEP, AMGN, ADP, BK, BRK.B, CVS, CAT, CINF, CSCO, CLX, CL, CMCSA, ED, DE, DEO, DOV, DUK, LLY, XOM, FITB, GD, GPC, HD, IBM, ITW, INTC, INTU, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MTB, MAR, MCD, MDT, MRK, NVS, PAYX, PBCT, PEP, PFE, SO, SBUX, TGT, UPS, RTX, UNH, VFC, VZ, WBA, WM, WEC, XEL, MA, TA, PRO, TROX, PSX, ABBV, GOOG, CFG, RPD, DSKE, EVBG, CLDR, QTRX, SMAR, AVLR, BJ, PLAN, OSW, CSTL, LPRO, EBC, CWI, DEM, DES, DSI, DWM, ESGU, GOVT, IAGG, ICLN, IEFA, IGM, IUSV, IWD, IWF, IWP, IXUS, IYH, QQEW, SCHB, SCHF, SCHX, SHYG, SLQD, SUB, TDTT, VDE, VV, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV,

HYLB, EFA, AGG, VTIP, SPSB, EEM, VGSH, LQD, BSV, EMLC, FLRN, SCHD, VCSH, VMBS, ITOT, JPST, MINT, VNQI, BNDX, DVY, PG, FB, JKH, SCHM, SCHP, VTEB, T, AMZN, ES, TD, GLDD, SUM, BAND, DIA, FHLC, FUTY, MUB, OEF, QQQ, SCHA, SCHH, STIP, SYLD, VB, VO, VYM, MMM, CB, ABT, AFL, AEP, AMGN, ADP, BK, BRK.B, CVS, CAT, CINF, CSCO, CLX, CL, CMCSA, ED, DE, DEO, DOV, DUK, LLY, XOM, FITB, GD, GPC, HD, IBM, ITW, INTC, INTU, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MTB, MAR, MCD, MDT, MRK, NVS, PAYX, PBCT, PEP, PFE, SO, SBUX, TGT, UPS, RTX, UNH, VFC, VZ, WBA, WM, WEC, XEL, MA, TA, PRO, TROX, PSX, ABBV, GOOG, CFG, RPD, DSKE, EVBG, CLDR, QTRX, SMAR, AVLR, BJ, PLAN, OSW, CSTL, LPRO, EBC, CWI, DEM, DES, DSI, DWM, ESGU, GOVT, IAGG, ICLN, IEFA, IGM, IUSV, IWD, IWF, IWP, IXUS, IYH, QQEW, SCHB, SCHF, SCHX, SHYG, SLQD, SUB, TDTT, VDE, VV, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, Reduced Positions: VOO, SPYG, VXUS, VTI, IVW, VGIT, SPSM, BSCM, IJR, BSCL, IJH, SPMD, IAU, IVE, BOND, GUNR, BIV, SPEM, VEU, BND, DGRO, FTEC, ITA, TIP, VHT, TSLA, FOXF, GMS, UBER, ARKK, CUT, GNR, SPAB, SPDW, SPY, VAW, VFH, VIG, VT, VXF, APD, AMT, ADI, TFC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CVX, CHD, COST, DHR, NEE, GOOGL, HON, IDXX, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, RSG, SYK, TSM, USB, UNP, WMT, WFC, V, SHOP, TWLO, AOA, BKLN, IGSB, EFG, EMB, FLOT, FVD, GLD, HDV, HYS, IDV, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IUSG, IWM, IWR, IWS, IYW, MDY, MGK, PFF, RODM, RWR, RWX, SHM, SLYG, SLYV, SPHD, SPLV, SPTM, TFI, USHY, VIOO, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VTV, VUG, WIP,

VOO, SPYG, VXUS, VTI, IVW, VGIT, SPSM, BSCM, IJR, BSCL, IJH, SPMD, IAU, IVE, BOND, GUNR, BIV, SPEM, VEU, BND, DGRO, FTEC, ITA, TIP, VHT, TSLA, FOXF, GMS, UBER, ARKK, CUT, GNR, SPAB, SPDW, SPY, VAW, VFH, VIG, VT, VXF, APD, AMT, ADI, TFC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CVX, CHD, COST, DHR, NEE, GOOGL, HON, IDXX, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, RSG, SYK, TSM, USB, UNP, WMT, WFC, V, SHOP, TWLO, AOA, BKLN, IGSB, EFG, EMB, FLOT, FVD, GLD, HDV, HYS, IDV, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IUSG, IWM, IWR, IWS, IYW, MDY, MGK, PFF, RODM, RWR, RWX, SHM, SLYG, SLYV, SPHD, SPLV, SPTM, TFI, USHY, VIOO, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VTV, VUG, WIP, Sold Out: FTCS, VBR, VOE, JKK, NLY, GE, PCEF, VCIT, VIGI, FAST, SHW, WPC, GLDM, IVOO,

Akron, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valmark Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Valmark Advisers, Inc. owns 387 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valmark+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 10,991,883 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,025,699 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,038,307 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,672,690 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 5,797,952 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,100,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 508,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,383,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1241.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 431,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 202,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 604.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 201,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 393,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.69%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 60.31%. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 144,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.25%. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 123,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9%. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 119,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 290,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 87.26%. The sale prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 4,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.55%. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 7,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.