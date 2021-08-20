Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corpo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corpo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Akron, OH, based Investment company Valmark Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valmark Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Valmark Advisers, Inc. owns 387 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valmark+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valmark Advisers, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 10,991,883 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,025,699 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,038,307 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,672,690 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 5,797,952 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,100,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 508,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,383,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1241.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 431,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 202,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 604.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 201,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 393,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.69%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Reduced: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 60.31%. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 144,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.25%. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 123,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9%. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 119,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 290,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 87.26%. The sale prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 4,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.55%. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Valmark Advisers, Inc. still held 7,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valmark Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valmark Advisers, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider