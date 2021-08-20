Forward Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Chatham Lodging Trust, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Mack-Cali Realty Corp

New Purchases: QQQ, AMT, MGP, NSA, APLE, CONE, NTST,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Tower Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells Chatham Lodging Trust, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Clipper Realty Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forward Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Forward Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $908 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 5,085,086 shares, 48.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 726,084 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 246,545 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 112,800 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.67% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 210,000 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 246,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 155,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 223,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.58%. The holding were 5,085,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 726,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 150.67%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 425.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Forward Management, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.