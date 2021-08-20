Logo
Keel Point, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keel Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Keel Point, LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $897 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keel Point, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 372,761 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.47%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 187,197 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91%
  3. Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 325,216 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 459,800 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 285,368 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.2%
New Purchase: Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.918000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 162,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 67,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 80,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.45 and $39.32, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 185.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 89,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 181.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 252.09%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 214.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.

Sold Out: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keel Point, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keel Point, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keel Point, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keel Point, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keel Point, LLC keeps buying
