Keel Point, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Keel Point, LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $897 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 372,761 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.47% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 187,197 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 325,216 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 459,800 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 285,368 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.2%

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.918000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 162,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 67,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 80,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.45 and $39.32, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 185.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 89,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 181.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 252.09%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 214.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.