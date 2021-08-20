Logo
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
  1. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 308,210 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,638 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,054 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
  4. IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 103,272 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,142 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. keeps buying

