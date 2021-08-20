Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: SMOG, KBWD, MMC, VNQI,
- Added Positions: GLD, GNR, BSV, EWJ, SCHH, FB, CVX, BWZ, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IEUR, AAXJ, VGK, ICLN, COST, EPP, SLYG, MSTR, PYPL, IWM, IYH,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 308,210 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,638 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,054 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 103,272 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,142 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
