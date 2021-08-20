Stilwell Value LLC Buys Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Generations Bancorp NY Inc, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Sells Amerant Bancorp Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: CNNB, GBNY,

CNNB, GBNY, Added Positions: KFS, FSFG, RNDB, AAMC, ICCH,

KFS, FSFG, RNDB, AAMC, ICCH, Reduced Positions: FBP, LSBK,

FBP, LSBK, Sold Out: AMTB, EBC, AMTBB, BHF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Generations Bancorp NY Inc, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Altisource Asset Management Corp, sells Amerant Bancorp Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stilwell Value LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stilwell Value LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stilwell+value+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 27.12% of the total portfolio. Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 6,799,783 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) - 1,181,336 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. First BanCorp (FBP) - 500,311 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.38%

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 279,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Generations Bancorp NY Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 243,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in First Savings Financial Group Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $70.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 78,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $20.93.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.16.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $43.52 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $46.94.