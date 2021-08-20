Stilwell Value LLC Buys Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Generations Bancorp NY Inc, First Savings Financial Group Inc, Sells Amerant Bancorp Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: CNNB, GBNY,
- Added Positions: KFS, FSFG, RNDB, AAMC, ICCH,
- Reduced Positions: FBP, LSBK,
- Sold Out: AMTB, EBC, AMTBB, BHF,
For the details of Stilwell Value LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stilwell+value+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stilwell Value LLC
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 27.12% of the total portfolio.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 6,799,783 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) - 1,181,336 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- First BanCorp (FBP) - 500,311 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.38%
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 279,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generations Bancorp NY Inc (GBNY)
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Generations Bancorp NY Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 243,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG)
Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in First Savings Financial Group Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $70.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 78,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)
Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $20.93.Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.16.Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $43.52 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $46.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stilwell Value LLC. Also check out:
1. Stilwell Value LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stilwell Value LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stilwell Value LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stilwell Value LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment