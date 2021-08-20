J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc,

- New Purchases: LGH, RPM, FALN, JMST, MDYV, TPLC, XTN, SPYD, TPHD, VOOG, QQH, SPHQ, JHMM, COIN, MINC, PTBD, RFEM, UCON, BSY, FSTA, IYY, CLF, FSR, ICSH, PRK, ABNB, ARKF, PREF, TAXF, KKR, MOS, DRIV, FPXI, GTO, IMTB, JEPI, PTMC, VTWG, ENB, EXC, SWK, STT, RBLX, ARKQ, BSCM, BSJM, BSJN, FCOR, FDRR, FMAT, GSEW, IJS, NXTG, OIH, PAVE, QQQM, RDIV, ROBT, TOLZ, WTRG, LHX, PNC, PXD, PWR, ALLY, ZIM, BSCN, BSCO, DBC, EPRF, FVAL, IDEV, IHAK, JAGG, MOO, PFFD, RWO, SMMD, SSO, TFLO, TPSC, VOOV, ARCC, AZN, BLL, COF, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, DHI, DEO, DLR, DRE, WELL, ILMN, IRM, KRNY, OGE, PENN, PGR, PHM, RGLD, POOL, TER, TTEK, TSCO, BGS, APO, REGI, SEDG, LITE, FHB, DELL, FSLY, PTON, MAXN, ARRY, CDC, DBEF, FCOM, FDVV, FIDI, FLTR, FOCT, FTGC, IYM, LIT, MSVX, NFRA, PRN, PTIN, QQQJ, QUS, RFG, RING, SCHA, SDOG, SHV, SMLV, SMMV, SOCL, SWAN, TPIF, VGK, XMPT, XSOE, CMO, DHT, GEO, EFT, VFF, QIWI, RMO, TUEM, EOD,
- Added Positions: IVW, VXF, VEA, IVE, AAPL, PCEF, EFA, SPY, VUG, JPST, VTV, IVV, OEF, QQQ, KO, JKH, VGT, VTI, IWD, ONEQ, JNJ, MSFT, DIA, IWP, JKD, FSK, SPLV, VZ, GOOG, HYG, SHY, XLF, MP, BNDX, CIBR, PFF, XLE, AMAT, UNP, BSV, JKG, VB, VWO, XLB, AMZN, BRK.B, NVDA, DIS, ARKK, ITOT, VOO, VV, COP, BX, PYPL, ROKU, MGK, NOBL, SCHD, VCSH, VFH, VONG, XLI, XLK, APD, BA, CMCSA, IBM, MRK, DAN, GM, FB, AOK, BIV, EEM, QTEC, SCZ, SDY, VDC, VEU, VMBS, VYM, TFC, ECL, GOOGL, INTC, KMB, LOW, SYK, ACWI, BLV, BSCL, IGSB, DVY, GDXJ, IDV, IWF, PNQI, SMH, SUSA, VBK, VBR, VHT, VLUE, VO, VONV, XLP, AMT, CAT, JPM, LMT, NVS, ORCL, QCOM, REGN, SWKS, TSM, UPS, WY, TSLA, ABBV, SQ, TWLO, UBER, PLTR, AOM, BSJL, DGRO, FDIS, GSY, IBB, LMBS, QUAL, RDVY, SCHP, VCR, VNLA, VNQ, VT, XME, MMM, ABT, NLY, BLK, LUMN, CVX, CI, CSCO, DE, DUK, EOG, LLY, EMR, EPD, XOM, NEE, F, ISRG, NEM, NKE, PAYX, PFE, PEG, TTWO, RTX, VRTX, WFC, VBIV, ET, DNP, NXJ, TMUS, AGNC, CEM, NXPI, KMI, HII, PSX, NOW, ZTS, TWTR, SNAP, NIO, BCSF, PINS, CHWY, CCIV, AGG, BLOK, DIV, DLN, DTD, EFG, FHLC, FIXD, FLRN, FREL, FTEC, GDX, ICVT, IEMG, IJJ, IUSG, IWS, IYF, IYJ, LGLV, MOAT, MSOS, MUB, PGF, PGX, PKW, SLV, SOXX, SRLN, STIP, TAN, TOTL, USMV, VIS, XLC, XLRE, XLV, XMMO, CB, PLD, ACN, AXP, AMGN, ABR, BP, SAN, COG, CNP, ED, STZ, COST, CMI, DD, EXAS, FDX, FITB, FLO, FCX, GIS, GILD, GSK, GS, HE, HSY, HBAN, LH, MGM, MKC, MDT, MU, FIZZ, NFLX, NOC, PPL, PEP, SMG, XPO, SPG, SBUX, TSN, USB, WM, KTOS, WEC, FAX, NEA, EVT, UTG, GGN, EXG, MAIN, CIM, TWO, V, BUD, DG, LYB, APTS, MPC, ORC, DPG, NCLH, AAL, JD, RYAM, BABA, GNL, SPOT, BNGO, ZM, CRWD, NET, CARR, OTIS, ACWX, AMLP, BOND, CWB, DEM, DFNL, ESGU, FBND, FEX, FIVG, FNDF, FTSL, FUTY, HYD, ICF, IHF, IHI, IPAY, IUSB, IUSV, IWB, IWN, IWO, IYC, IYH, IYK, IYT, MJ, MMIN, PJP, QCLN, ROBO, SCHC, SPHD, SPLG, SPSB, SPYG, SUB, TDIV, VIGI, VOE, VOT, VPU, VWOB, VXUS, XHB, XHE, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, ADP, TIP, VAW, HON, TMO, ARKW, IJH, VIG, D, IEI, EMQQ, MDY, CVS, FDN, FLOT, VGIT, GD, MAR, PG, TXN, UNH, IJR, SVXY, ATVI, BMY, BND, DGRW, EMB, IAU, CL, GLW, DHR, WBA, DAL, DOW, ANGL, DES, FVD, KRE, LQD, VCLT, AMD, ALL, MO, CLX, CCI, HUM, MCD, MET, MS, MSI, ES, RCL, SLB, SO, UNM, EVRG, VAC, TTD, DOCU, DON, EZM, GLD, GOVT, HDV, ITA, IYG, MBB, NEAR, PTNQ, RSP, SLQD, SLYG, SPAB, SPDW, SPIP, SPMD, VTEB, AEP, BAC, BDX, BCRX, BAM, CSX, EW, FE, IP, LPTH, MAA, VTRS, NJR, OKE, PSEC, O, ROK, SIRI, LUV, SYY, TGT, TTI, UL, WPC, ANTM, YUM, TXMD, BIF, PDT, NVG, ETV, MA, LULU, PM, GNRC, FPL, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, IIPR, MRNA, CTVA, DKNG, ACWV, AGZ, IGIB, ESPO, IAGG, IBUY, IEFA, IGV, ISTB, IWV, IWY, IXN, IYW, JETS, JNK, MDYG, MGV, MINT, QYLD, RYT, SHYG, SPEM, SPYV, TLT, VTIP, XBI,
- Sold Out: FSKR, GE, FTCS, VGSH, RY, BR, BRK.A, HSBC, EWJ, HUBB, TRV, PPC, KR, ITW, CERN, ADM, VXX, RIO, FBT, FEYE, ITB, SPSM, WKHS, PBCT, BAX, BIDU, RIOT, AIG, HYLN, CARV, SDS, AMX, AEY, NOK,
These are the top 5 holdings of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,168 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,183 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,637 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,811 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,483 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 116,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 53,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.70%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 677.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 56,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 251,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 223.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 61,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 297,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 267.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 72,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.
