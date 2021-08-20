Logo
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, , Vanguard Materials ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. owns 734 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.w.+cole+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,168 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,183 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,637 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,811 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,483 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
New Purchase: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 116,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 53,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.70%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 677.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 56,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 251,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 223.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 61,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 297,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 267.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 72,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
