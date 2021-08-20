Miller Investment Management, LP Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF, Ocwen Financial Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: ARKQ, SPXE, OCN, EFAX, VYM,
- Added Positions: URI, DGX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, CNC,
- Sold Out: VIG,
For the details of Miller Investment Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miller+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Miller Investment Management, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 444,213 shares, 33.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) - 745,765 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 685,444 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 854,599 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 344,031 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
Miller Investment Management, LP initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 745,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE)
Miller Investment Management, LP initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.8 and $92.92, with an estimated average price of $90.23. The stock is now traded at around $95.744700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Miller Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)
Miller Investment Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Miller Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Miller Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.
