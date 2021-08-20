Ruffer LLP Buys Federated Hermes Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: FHI, NOC, CGAU, LMT, GDDY, VIV, VIPS, PFE, VZ, BRFS, TIMB, LBPS, JAZZ, ORA, NEE, CMI, NXPI, APTV,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Federated Hermes Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, , Centerra Gold Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2021Q2, Ruffer LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Centene Corp (CNC) - 5,456,529 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 110,193,150 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04% Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,537,414 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 4,249,273 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 35,310,654 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 3,195,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,034,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 73,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,117,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 198.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,594,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 998,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,073,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 967,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 71.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,522,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,506,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15.