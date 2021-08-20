Ruffer LLP Buys Federated Hermes Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ruffer LLP Buys Federated Hermes Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Ruffer LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Federated Hermes Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, , Centerra Gold Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2021Q2, Ruffer LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ruffer LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruffer+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ruffer LLP
  1. Centene Corp (CNC) - 5,456,529 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Ambev SA (ABEV) - 110,193,150 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
  3. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,537,414 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 4,249,273 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 35,310,654 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 3,195,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,034,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 73,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,117,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 198.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,594,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 998,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,073,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 967,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coty Inc (COTY)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 71.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,522,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,506,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Sold Out: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ruffer LLP. Also check out:

1. Ruffer LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ruffer LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ruffer LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ruffer LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider