IMC-Chicago, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Boeing Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Alphabet Inc, Baidu Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMC-Chicago, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IMC-Chicago, LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 887,103 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.21% Boeing Co (BA) - 525,303 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.39% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 251,249 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 842.91% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 379,729 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 220,760 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 379,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $207.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 220,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 50,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 71,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 57,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 135,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.12%. The holding were 887,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 842.91%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 119.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 525,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 582,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 1550.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 247,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.