IMC-Chicago, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Boeing Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IMC-Chicago, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Alphabet Inc, Baidu Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMC-Chicago, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IMC-Chicago, LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMC-Chicago, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/imc-chicago%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IMC-Chicago, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 887,103 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.21%
  2. Boeing Co (BA) - 525,303 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.39%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 251,249 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 842.91%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 379,729 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 220,760 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 379,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $207.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 220,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 50,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 71,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 57,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 135,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.12%. The holding were 887,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 842.91%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 119.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 525,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 582,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 1550.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 247,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of IMC-Chicago, LLC. Also check out:

1. IMC-Chicago, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IMC-Chicago, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IMC-Chicago, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IMC-Chicago, LLC keeps buying
