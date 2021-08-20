IMC-Chicago, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Boeing Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: GLD, NVDA, TSLA, SPY, PYPL, TQQQ, GME, PSQ, SPYX, BIIB, UUP, WISH, SDS, RGI, MLPB, SOXL, RFG, RYH, FRLG, SCHQ, SQQQ, URTY, SMH, VMW, SQ, LAZR, GLDM, SPXL, MU, XTN, OIH, VXX, EEM, HYG, IBB, RZG, USO, KBH, GLL, ONEY, RHS, SPTS, FCEL, PTON, TTT, AAL, UBER, MVRL, RFV, SSO, CCL, CLNE, UPST, CLOV, BOIL, NUGT, UDOW, MVIS, WKHS, CZA, SPHB, GILD, IRBT, SAVE, CEFD, MDYV, UGE, TCOM, AMUB, EFA, RYF, VXZ, XTL, BP, CIEN, SAVA, PLUG, X, WBA, BHC, BMY, NCLH, CWH, RWVG, ZSL, CLF, MRK, SLB, DGRS, DJCB, GBUG, QULL, DB, LVS, MRO, AA, CRSR, PLBY, CPNG, DXD, EUFX, PFI, WWOW, JWN, RIG, MOS, PRPL, GBLO, WEBS, VALE, HL, HPQ, SKLZ, BDCZ, GBDV, IWDL, IWFL, IWML, IYE, MORT, RALS, SCO, SPYV, SZK, VXRT, PBR, SIRI, EXPR, CRON, SOFI, SOFI, BIS, GBGR, PST, SCC, SDP,
- Added Positions: QQQ, DIA, BA, TWTR, FVRR, TBT, AGQ, UGL, VIPS, APPS, QDEL, UCO, PSTH, PLAY, SGOL, VOO, XLG, LGLV, GOLD, JBLU, DOCU, TBF, GOEV, TEVA, EWZ, CAN, RXL, OPEN, UAL, UCC, CRM, SPDN, AEM, RWM, UWMC, UWMC, GOTU, KHC, LUV, IYH, SNDL, KODK, COP, PCG, KGC, SRPT,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, BIDU, SH, VIAC, UPRO, CCIV, UGA, TMV, SCHO, DBO, PENN, WORK, TMF, FCX, SHOP, SPTL, DKNG, FSLY, Z, OXY, CRSP, BB, TME, NOK, MJ, F, DDG, T, BNO, USD, OSTK, SFIX, ZNGA, SONO, UNG, SDOW, AUY, RKT, DBX, SENS, FEYE, CSIQ, AMRN, GPS, CLDR, DOG, XL, FSR,
- Sold Out: IWM, GOOGL, IVV, UVXY, TLT, TMO, DIS, FLGE, SLV, JPM, IWF, BABA, SVXY, UWM, LULU, FXA, TNA, TDOC, FXF, GM, GS, BAC, IQ, IDU, FTCH, BYND, PNQI, NVAX, FXB, ETSY, GDX, FAS, AXP, C, FXY, AYX, ARKK, WFC, XOM, BMRN, MGM, XLE, WYNN, SIVR, FSLR, PDD, IYZ, CHWY, RUN, JMIA, CPRI, QS, WDC, SPLG, XLI, ARKG, DDOG, GDXJ, EBAY, TLRY, TLRY, MO, LI, SOS, AMC, STPK, INSG, FUBO, MRVL, UPWK, HYLN, CGC, UBT, RLY, VIXM, HAL, BAR, NNDM, SPCE, RIDE, KMI, M, APA, DDD, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of IMC-Chicago, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 887,103 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.21%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 525,303 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.39%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 251,249 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 842.91%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 379,729 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 220,760 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 379,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $207.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 220,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 50,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 71,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 57,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 135,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.21%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.12%. The holding were 887,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 842.91%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 251,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 119.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 525,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 582,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 1550.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 247,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.
