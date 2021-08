Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric Co

New Purchases: DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, EMHY, SPHQ, KBWR, PDP, RYH, VFVA, WES, LRGF, USA, VMEO, IDRV, WSBC, WLL, TNL, BBN, APO, FPF, FSK, VNOM, REKR, MRVI, CPNG, OGN, IUSG, IUSV, SJNK, STIP, SUB, VFLQ, VFMV, VCEL, EPAC, HTH, AVD, ATNI, BANF, BHE, BHLB, ANIP, BPFH, CPE, CFFN, CMO, CHS, PLCE, CLH, CLB, CCRN, CRY, DGII, DCOM, UFS, WIRE, ERIE, FICO, FBNC, FR, FLO, FSP, BPYU, GNW, GTN, HNI, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HT, SVC, BCOR, IPAR, TILE, IONS, TBI, MCS, MERC, MRCY, MPAA, MOV, MYE, NPK, NP, NEU, NWN, OFG, OI, PTC, PRK, PTEN, PETS, PLUG, PBH, STBA, SBCF, SM, SRCL, AXON, TWI, TMP, TREX, PAG, UFCS, UTL, OLED, UBA, WSFS, WWD, WEX, UVE, MCR, JPC, FMO, TWO, DGLY, MRTX, NFBK, CELH, AMEH, TREE, OPI, RILY, AMPH, EFC, SSNC, GBDC, CPS, AAT, AMCX, PBF, RC, AMBC, MMI, TNDM, CARA, GCI, PAHC, DNOW, TMST, LNTH, TBK, NEWR, SEDG, COLL, BKI, RUN, LITE, BNED, ABTX, USFD, RETA, WTRH, FBK, ASIX, ELF, TRHC, VST, ICHR, VREX, KREF, ATUS, CEIX, ILPT, COLD, CDAY, SMAR, TALO, ESTC, CLVT, BILL, VRM, RPRX, DNB, GOCO, JAMF, JAMF, DCT, U, PLTR, MCFE, DASH, BCEI, BCEI, COIN, GTX, FAS, IGM, IYJ, QQQN, TQQQ,

DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, EMHY, SPHQ, KBWR, PDP, RYH, VFVA, WES, LRGF, USA, VMEO, IDRV, WSBC, WLL, TNL, BBN, APO, FPF, FSK, VNOM, REKR, MRVI, CPNG, OGN, IUSG, IUSV, SJNK, STIP, SUB, VFLQ, VFMV, VCEL, EPAC, HTH, AVD, ATNI, BANF, BHE, BHLB, ANIP, BPFH, CPE, CFFN, CMO, CHS, PLCE, CLH, CLB, CCRN, CRY, DGII, DCOM, UFS, WIRE, ERIE, FICO, FBNC, FR, FLO, FSP, BPYU, GNW, GTN, HNI, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, HT, SVC, BCOR, IPAR, TILE, IONS, TBI, MCS, MERC, MRCY, MPAA, MOV, MYE, NPK, NP, NEU, NWN, OFG, OI, PTC, PRK, PTEN, PETS, PLUG, PBH, STBA, SBCF, SM, SRCL, AXON, TWI, TMP, TREX, PAG, UFCS, UTL, OLED, UBA, WSFS, WWD, WEX, UVE, MCR, JPC, FMO, TWO, DGLY, MRTX, NFBK, CELH, AMEH, TREE, OPI, RILY, AMPH, EFC, SSNC, GBDC, CPS, AAT, AMCX, PBF, RC, AMBC, MMI, TNDM, CARA, GCI, PAHC, DNOW, TMST, LNTH, TBK, NEWR, SEDG, COLL, BKI, RUN, LITE, BNED, ABTX, USFD, RETA, WTRH, FBK, ASIX, ELF, TRHC, VST, ICHR, VREX, KREF, ATUS, CEIX, ILPT, COLD, CDAY, SMAR, TALO, ESTC, CLVT, BILL, VRM, RPRX, DNB, GOCO, JAMF, JAMF, DCT, U, PLTR, MCFE, DASH, BCEI, BCEI, COIN, GTX, FAS, IGM, IYJ, QQQN, TQQQ, Added Positions: IWD, SPY, TIP, BRK.B, VICI, BIV, JKE, MIDD, TXN, EMB, ENSG, VIG, AMZN, UNH, GOOG, PCTY, AVLR, BND, EFA, ALB, ADS, BDX, ELY, CSCO, CYH, DXCM, EOG, NEE, FHN, TGNA, CEQP, INTC, IRM, KMB, MSI, OMCL, CRM, SBNY, TMO, VFC, WNC, WDC, ET, LRN, PM, PMT, AVGO, FB, PANW, MPLX, VEEV, COMM, CZR, HUBS, ZS, IDV, JKI, MDY, SCHP, DDD, EGHT, AAON, AIR, CB, AES, PLD, AMSF, SRPT, AZZ, ANF, AKR, ATVI, ADTN, AMD, AFL, A, AGYS, ADC, APD, AKAM, ALG, AIN, MATX, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ATI, LNT, MDRX, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, CRMT, AXL, ECOL, AEP, AEL, TVTY, AIG, AWR, AMT, THRM, ABCB, ABC, AME, APH, ANDE, ANGO, ANIK, ANSS, APA, APOG, AIT, AMAT, ATR, ARW, AJG, ABG, ASTE, ATO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AVA, ACLS, BCE, BJRI, BMI, BCPC, BOH, BK, BANR, B, BAX, BBY, BIG, BMRN, BLK, AX, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRC, BCO, EAT, BRKL, BRO, CAL, MTRN, CBRE, CEVA, CF, CMS, CSGS, CTS, CVBF, CDNS, HLX, CAMP, CVGW, COF, BXMT, CCL, CRS, CVCO, CE, CNC, CPF, CENX, LUMN, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CAKE, CHE, LNG, CPK, CHH, CTAS, CIR, CTXS, CHCO, CLX, CSGP, COKE, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, COHU, COLB, FIX, CBU, CMTL, CAG, CNMD, CONN, COP, CNSL, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, CORE, CXW, COST, CR, CCI, CW, CUTR, DHI, DCP, DXPE, DRI, DLX, SITC, DRH, DBD, DLR, DIOD, DCI, LCII, BOOM, EZPW, EGBN, EMN, ETN, EBIX, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, LLY, ECPG, ENDP, EPC, ERF, NPO, EPR, PLUS, EFX, EQIX, EQT, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, ETD, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, EXTR, FNB, FAST, FSS, M, FOE, FBP, FCF, PACW, FFBC, FMBI, BANC, FE, FBC, FL, FORM, FORR, FWRD, FOSL, FELE, FCX, GME, GRMN, GD, GCO, GNTX, GPC, GTY, GILD, GPN, GS, ITGR, GBX, GFF, GPI, GES, FUL, HAE, HAL, HNGR, HAFC, THG, MNST, HOG, HLIT, LHX, HAS, HVT, HA, HWKN, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HEI, HFWA, HSY, HSKA, HPQ, HIBB, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HST, HUBG, HUBB, HUM, MTCH, DIN, INFO, ITT, IDA, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, INDB, TT, NSIT, IIIN, ICE, SNEX, IFF, IPG, INTU, ISRG, ISBC, CSR, ITRI, JJSF, VIAV, JKHY, J, JBSS, JNPR, KLAC, KAMN, KELYA, KEY, KRG, KNX, MDLZ, KR, KLIC, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LH, LEN, LXP, LECO, LNC, LNN, LAD, LYV, LPSN, LMNX, MTB, MGM, MGPI, CLI, MGLN, MANT, MANH, HZO, MMC, MRTN, MLM, MATW, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MCK, MED, MDT, MCY, MDP, VIVO, MMSI, MTH, CASH, MEI, MTD, MSTR, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MCRI, MNRO, MCO, MOG.A, MLI, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, NRG, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NATI, NTUS, NKTR, NEOG, NYMT, NEM, NXST, NI, ES, NTRS, NWBI, NVS, NUE, ORLY, ON, OSIS, OXY, OII, IOSP, ODP, OIS, ONB, ORI, ZEUS, OHI, OMC, ASGN, OKE, OFIX, OMI, OXM, PCAR, CNXN, PCG, GLT, PNC, PPG, PPBI, PATK, PAYX, MD, PENN, PRFT, PRGO, PDCE, PVH, PLAB, PNFP, PXD, PIPR, POLY, PLXS, PRAA, POWI, PFBC, PSMT, RDNT, PRGS, MODV, PFS, STL, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, KWR, NXGN, QDEL, RMBS, RPT, RRC, RAVN, RJF, RRGB, RWT, REGN, RF, RNST, RCII, RMD, RBA, ROK, ROG, ROL, ROP, ROST, RGLD, ONTO, RUTH, SBAC, SSB, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SCSC, SCHL, SWM, SNBR, SRE, SHEN, SCVL, SIG, SLGN, SKYW, SAH, SON, SJI, SBSI, SWN, SPTN, SPPI, JOE, TRV, SMP, SXI, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, STE, SHOO, STC, SYK, SRDX, SNX, SNV, TROW, TJX, TTMI, TECH, TTEC, TDY, TFX, TNC, TER, XPER, GEO, INVA, TKR, TSCO, THS, TGI, TUP, TYL, TSN, USPH, UAL, UNF, UFI, UCBI, UNFI, UEIC, UFPI, UHT, UNM, USNA, VLO, NS, VLY, OSPN, VGR, VECO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VVI, VICR, VNO, VMC, WDFC, WAT, WSO, WTS, ANTM, WERN, WCC, WST, EVRG, WSM, WLTW, WGO, WTFC, WETF, WWW, WRLD, XEL, YUM, SPB, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, EBAY, STAR, L, AAWW, NEO, KOP, LQDT, VNDA, DK, VG, CSII, PGTI, KALU, GTLS, EVR, EHTH, LMAT, EXLS, SPR, ALGT, AIMC, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, CQP, BX, TEL, LULU, AROC, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, ROIC, ARR, NX, KDP, MYRG, HCI, LOPE, VRTS, IVR, SEM, ECHO, STWD, ADUS, IOVA, FTNT, VRSK, ARI, DG, KAR, CHTR, QNST, GNRC, MXL, CLDT, SPSC, CBOE, FN, KKR, LYB, USCR, VRA, GM, FRC, FLT, INN, KMI, HCA, HII, KOS, MOS, SXC, CHEF, HMST, APTV, ZNGA, CPRI, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, MTDR, EPAM, ALSN, ENPH, RPAI, SUPN, HTA, FIVE, CHUY, BLMN, NBHC, PLAY, RLGY, SSTK, WDAY, ALEX, NCLH, BCC, APAM, ENTA, IBTX, IQV, AHH, COTY, CDW, REXR, AMH, IRT, SPNT, PINC, BURL, RMAX, ESI, TWTR, LGIH, CHGG, HLT, ALLY, IBP, INGN, KN, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, LPG, SFBS, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, TSE, CCS, RYAM, VRTV, GLOB, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, BSIG, VBTX, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, AVNS, CHRS, LBRDK, SHAK, VSTO, XHR, GDDY, NXRT, ETSY, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, TRU, ALRM, PYPL, KHC, OLLI, Z, RGNX, NVCR, HPE, SQ, TEAM, GCP, GMS, TCMD, FTV, FHB, SMPL, DFIN, FLGT, YUMC, IIPR, PVAC, ATH, HWM, NEX, INVH, PUMP, OKTA, CADE, CVNA, SGH, SAFE, GPMT, JBGS, SPOT, DOCU, CHX, EPRT, ARLO, NIO, FTDR, ELAN, ACA, REZI, STNE, DELL, ZM, KTB, AVTR, CRWD, FVRR, WORK, AMCR, TXG, NET, NVST, DDOG, PNTG, ARNC, VTOL, LMND, IAC, SNOW, CNXC, OCDX, BOND, EFAV, HYG, IFGL, IMTM, IWP, JKL, SCHH, SCHZ, SPTL, TOTL, VMBS,

IWD, SPY, TIP, BRK.B, VICI, BIV, JKE, MIDD, TXN, EMB, ENSG, VIG, AMZN, UNH, GOOG, PCTY, AVLR, BND, EFA, ALB, ADS, BDX, ELY, CSCO, CYH, DXCM, EOG, NEE, FHN, TGNA, CEQP, INTC, IRM, KMB, MSI, OMCL, CRM, SBNY, TMO, VFC, WNC, WDC, ET, LRN, PM, PMT, AVGO, FB, PANW, MPLX, VEEV, COMM, CZR, HUBS, ZS, IDV, JKI, MDY, SCHP, DDD, EGHT, AAON, AIR, CB, AES, PLD, AMSF, SRPT, AZZ, ANF, AKR, ATVI, ADTN, AMD, AFL, A, AGYS, ADC, APD, AKAM, ALG, AIN, MATX, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ATI, LNT, MDRX, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, CRMT, AXL, ECOL, AEP, AEL, TVTY, AIG, AWR, AMT, THRM, ABCB, ABC, AME, APH, ANDE, ANGO, ANIK, ANSS, APA, APOG, AIT, AMAT, ATR, ARW, AJG, ABG, ASTE, ATO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AVA, ACLS, BCE, BJRI, BMI, BCPC, BOH, BK, BANR, B, BAX, BBY, BIG, BMRN, BLK, AX, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRC, BCO, EAT, BRKL, BRO, CAL, MTRN, CBRE, CEVA, CF, CMS, CSGS, CTS, CVBF, CDNS, HLX, CAMP, CVGW, COF, BXMT, CCL, CRS, CVCO, CE, CNC, CPF, CENX, LUMN, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CAKE, CHE, LNG, CPK, CHH, CTAS, CIR, CTXS, CHCO, CLX, CSGP, COKE, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, COHU, COLB, FIX, CBU, CMTL, CAG, CNMD, CONN, COP, CNSL, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, CORE, CXW, COST, CR, CCI, CW, CUTR, DHI, DCP, DXPE, DRI, DLX, SITC, DRH, DBD, DLR, DIOD, DCI, LCII, BOOM, EZPW, EGBN, EMN, ETN, EBIX, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, LLY, ECPG, ENDP, EPC, ERF, NPO, EPR, PLUS, EFX, EQIX, EQT, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, ETD, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, EXTR, FNB, FAST, FSS, M, FOE, FBP, FCF, PACW, FFBC, FMBI, BANC, FE, FBC, FL, FORM, FORR, FWRD, FOSL, FELE, FCX, GME, GRMN, GD, GCO, GNTX, GPC, GTY, GILD, GPN, GS, ITGR, GBX, GFF, GPI, GES, FUL, HAE, HAL, HNGR, HAFC, THG, MNST, HOG, HLIT, LHX, HAS, HVT, HA, HWKN, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HEI, HFWA, HSY, HSKA, HPQ, HIBB, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HST, HUBG, HUBB, HUM, MTCH, DIN, INFO, ITT, IDA, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, INDB, TT, NSIT, IIIN, ICE, SNEX, IFF, IPG, INTU, ISRG, ISBC, CSR, ITRI, JJSF, VIAV, JKHY, J, JBSS, JNPR, KLAC, KAMN, KELYA, KEY, KRG, KNX, MDLZ, KR, KLIC, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LH, LEN, LXP, LECO, LNC, LNN, LAD, LYV, LPSN, LMNX, MTB, MGM, MGPI, CLI, MGLN, MANT, MANH, HZO, MMC, MRTN, MLM, MATW, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MCK, MED, MDT, MCY, MDP, VIVO, MMSI, MTH, CASH, MEI, MTD, MSTR, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MCRI, MNRO, MCO, MOG.A, MLI, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, NRG, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NATI, NTUS, NKTR, NEOG, NYMT, NEM, NXST, NI, ES, NTRS, NWBI, NVS, NUE, ORLY, ON, OSIS, OXY, OII, IOSP, ODP, OIS, ONB, ORI, ZEUS, OHI, OMC, ASGN, OKE, OFIX, OMI, OXM, PCAR, CNXN, PCG, GLT, PNC, PPG, PPBI, PATK, PAYX, MD, PENN, PRFT, PRGO, PDCE, PVH, PLAB, PNFP, PXD, PIPR, POLY, PLXS, PRAA, POWI, PFBC, PSMT, RDNT, PRGS, MODV, PFS, STL, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, KWR, NXGN, QDEL, RMBS, RPT, RRC, RAVN, RJF, RRGB, RWT, REGN, RF, RNST, RCII, RMD, RBA, ROK, ROG, ROL, ROP, ROST, RGLD, ONTO, RUTH, SBAC, SSB, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SCSC, SCHL, SWM, SNBR, SRE, SHEN, SCVL, SIG, SLGN, SKYW, SAH, SON, SJI, SBSI, SWN, SPTN, SPPI, JOE, TRV, SMP, SXI, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, STE, SHOO, STC, SYK, SRDX, SNX, SNV, TROW, TJX, TTMI, TECH, TTEC, TDY, TFX, TNC, TER, XPER, GEO, INVA, TKR, TSCO, THS, TGI, TUP, TYL, TSN, USPH, UAL, UNF, UFI, UCBI, UNFI, UEIC, UFPI, UHT, UNM, USNA, VLO, NS, VLY, OSPN, VGR, VECO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VVI, VICR, VNO, VMC, WDFC, WAT, WSO, WTS, ANTM, WERN, WCC, WST, EVRG, WSM, WLTW, WGO, WTFC, WETF, WWW, WRLD, XEL, YUM, SPB, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, EBAY, STAR, L, AAWW, NEO, KOP, LQDT, VNDA, DK, VG, CSII, PGTI, KALU, GTLS, EVR, EHTH, LMAT, EXLS, SPR, ALGT, AIMC, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, CQP, BX, TEL, LULU, AROC, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, ROIC, ARR, NX, KDP, MYRG, HCI, LOPE, VRTS, IVR, SEM, ECHO, STWD, ADUS, IOVA, FTNT, VRSK, ARI, DG, KAR, CHTR, QNST, GNRC, MXL, CLDT, SPSC, CBOE, FN, KKR, LYB, USCR, VRA, GM, FRC, FLT, INN, KMI, HCA, HII, KOS, MOS, SXC, CHEF, HMST, APTV, ZNGA, CPRI, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, MTDR, EPAM, ALSN, ENPH, RPAI, SUPN, HTA, FIVE, CHUY, BLMN, NBHC, PLAY, RLGY, SSTK, WDAY, ALEX, NCLH, BCC, APAM, ENTA, IBTX, IQV, AHH, COTY, CDW, REXR, AMH, IRT, SPNT, PINC, BURL, RMAX, ESI, TWTR, LGIH, CHGG, HLT, ALLY, IBP, INGN, KN, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, LPG, SFBS, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, TSE, CCS, RYAM, VRTV, GLOB, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, BSIG, VBTX, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, AVNS, CHRS, LBRDK, SHAK, VSTO, XHR, GDDY, NXRT, ETSY, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, TRU, ALRM, PYPL, KHC, OLLI, Z, RGNX, NVCR, HPE, SQ, TEAM, GCP, GMS, TCMD, FTV, FHB, SMPL, DFIN, FLGT, YUMC, IIPR, PVAC, ATH, HWM, NEX, INVH, PUMP, OKTA, CADE, CVNA, SGH, SAFE, GPMT, JBGS, SPOT, DOCU, CHX, EPRT, ARLO, NIO, FTDR, ELAN, ACA, REZI, STNE, DELL, ZM, KTB, AVTR, CRWD, FVRR, WORK, AMCR, TXG, NET, NVST, DDOG, PNTG, ARNC, VTOL, LMND, IAC, SNOW, CNXC, OCDX, BOND, EFAV, HYG, IFGL, IMTM, IWP, JKL, SCHH, SCHZ, SPTL, TOTL, VMBS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, CVX, SF, MRK, BMY, EFV, MSFT, AXP, BAC, IWB, GIS, ORCL, ZBH, AMJ, IJR, IWM, IWN, CAT, CI, DD, XOM, HBAN, PEP, GLDD, IJH, SCHM, ABT, AMP, BA, CWT, DXC, DRQ, F, PG, TGT, UNP, TDOC, PTON, IVW, IWO, VTI, VWO, MMM, AMN, AMGN, AGO, ADP, BLDR, CLF, CMCSA, INGR, GLW, CMI, DE, D, EMR, ENB, EFSC, FMC, GPK, HON, IBM, JCI, MAR, MRVL, MTZ, MS, NKE, NUAN, PH, PKI, PNW, LIN, SLM, SKX, SO, NLOK, RTX, WAB, WMT, WMB, CROX, OC, ACM, V, TSLA, MPC, NOW, ESNT, BABA, TWLO, ROKU, PLAN, DOW, PINS, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, IEFA, SCHA, SCZ, SHM, VEA, VUG, T, ABMD, ACCO, AEIS, AMWD, IVZ, ADI, MTOR, ASB, AXS, BP, BLL, BBBY, BDC, SAM, EPAY, BDN, CHRW, COG, CALM, KMX, PRDO, CNP, XEC, CBB, C, TPR, KO, CL, COLM, CMA, CVA, CREE, DECK, DVN, DEO, DISCA, DLTR, DUK, EWBC, ECL, EME, ENS, FCN, FARO, FDX, FCNCA, FRME, FISV, BEN, FDP, GPS, IT, AJRD, ROCK, GSK, GVA, EQC, HSC, HD, HUN, ICUI, IEX, IDCC, KSS, LSTR, LVS, LFUS, MDC, MHO, MRO, MKTX, MMS, MLAB, MTX, MHK, MPWR, NCR, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NYT, NVAX, OSUR, PDFS, PBI, PRA, QCOM, PWR, RSG, SIVB, STX, SGEN, XPO, DHC, SHW, SPG, SLP, SNA, STMP, SBUX, RGR, SYKE, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TEX, TXT, TBBK, TOL, UCTT, UMPQ, UIS, URI, UVV, WAFD, WRE, WCN, WFC, WABC, WTM, INT, WYNN, IRBT, CMG, TDG, MA, FSLR, BR, TMUS, DAL, PODD, BGS, DFS, LL, APEI, FTI, IRDM, IPI, CFX, DISCK, JBT, CLW, RCM, FAF, NXPI, BKU, PCRX, REGI, POST, PRLB, YELP, COOP, SPLK, PSX, ACRE, SRC, ZTS, EVTC, NWS, NWSA, SFM, SAIC, RNG, CNHI, XNCR, ARMK, AAL, EGRX, CGC, NAVI, TRUP, NOMD, SYNH, PGRE, JRVR, QRVO, DEA, UNIT, SHOP, ENR, FCPT, TTD, VVV, SNAP, SNDR, HCC, FND, NESR, BHF, ECVT, WHD, EAF, INSP, GH, LTHM, MRNA, CVET, LYFT, PLMR, UBER, CHWY, CHNG, RXT, AIV, DJP, IGE, IWR, IWS, PIE, SCHF, SCHO, SCHV, VB, VOE,

AAPL, JPM, CVX, SF, MRK, BMY, EFV, MSFT, AXP, BAC, IWB, GIS, ORCL, ZBH, AMJ, IJR, IWM, IWN, CAT, CI, DD, XOM, HBAN, PEP, GLDD, IJH, SCHM, ABT, AMP, BA, CWT, DXC, DRQ, F, PG, TGT, UNP, TDOC, PTON, IVW, IWO, VTI, VWO, MMM, AMN, AMGN, AGO, ADP, BLDR, CLF, CMCSA, INGR, GLW, CMI, DE, D, EMR, ENB, EFSC, FMC, GPK, HON, IBM, JCI, MAR, MRVL, MTZ, MS, NKE, NUAN, PH, PKI, PNW, LIN, SLM, SKX, SO, NLOK, RTX, WAB, WMT, WMB, CROX, OC, ACM, V, TSLA, MPC, NOW, ESNT, BABA, TWLO, ROKU, PLAN, DOW, PINS, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, IEFA, SCHA, SCZ, SHM, VEA, VUG, T, ABMD, ACCO, AEIS, AMWD, IVZ, ADI, MTOR, ASB, AXS, BP, BLL, BBBY, BDC, SAM, EPAY, BDN, CHRW, COG, CALM, KMX, PRDO, CNP, XEC, CBB, C, TPR, KO, CL, COLM, CMA, CVA, CREE, DECK, DVN, DEO, DISCA, DLTR, DUK, EWBC, ECL, EME, ENS, FCN, FARO, FDX, FCNCA, FRME, FISV, BEN, FDP, GPS, IT, AJRD, ROCK, GSK, GVA, EQC, HSC, HD, HUN, ICUI, IEX, IDCC, KSS, LSTR, LVS, LFUS, MDC, MHO, MRO, MKTX, MMS, MLAB, MTX, MHK, MPWR, NCR, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NYT, NVAX, OSUR, PDFS, PBI, PRA, QCOM, PWR, RSG, SIVB, STX, SGEN, XPO, DHC, SHW, SPG, SLP, SNA, STMP, SBUX, RGR, SYKE, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TEX, TXT, TBBK, TOL, UCTT, UMPQ, UIS, URI, UVV, WAFD, WRE, WCN, WFC, WABC, WTM, INT, WYNN, IRBT, CMG, TDG, MA, FSLR, BR, TMUS, DAL, PODD, BGS, DFS, LL, APEI, FTI, IRDM, IPI, CFX, DISCK, JBT, CLW, RCM, FAF, NXPI, BKU, PCRX, REGI, POST, PRLB, YELP, COOP, SPLK, PSX, ACRE, SRC, ZTS, EVTC, NWS, NWSA, SFM, SAIC, RNG, CNHI, XNCR, ARMK, AAL, EGRX, CGC, NAVI, TRUP, NOMD, SYNH, PGRE, JRVR, QRVO, DEA, UNIT, SHOP, ENR, FCPT, TTD, VVV, SNAP, SNDR, HCC, FND, NESR, BHF, ECVT, WHD, EAF, INSP, GH, LTHM, MRNA, CVET, LYFT, PLMR, UBER, CHWY, CHNG, RXT, AIV, DJP, IGE, IWR, IWS, PIE, SCHF, SCHO, SCHV, VB, VOE, Sold Out: GE, SJW, GUNR, SR, VOD, NBLX, MELI, FUBO, STAY, WD5A, AEGN, FSKR, SHLX, FF, IPHI, GRUB, MIK, PS, NSA, PEN, WDR, PRSP, AMWL, ARRY, MBB, TLT, USO, VIS, XLB, XLI, MTSC, CBT, CRUS, CTB, CUB, DSPG, FLIR, CLGX, FCFS, HMSY, LCI, CATM, MVIS, EGOV, RNR, TCF, TG, TRN, SPOK, VAR, ACAD, GLUU,

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric Co, Chevron Corp, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q2, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owns 1809 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+financial+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 180,765 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 198,800 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,569 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 45,206 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,605 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $45.69, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $313.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 3061.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 159.83%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 264.80%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $68.64, with an estimated average price of $64.66.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.