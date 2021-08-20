Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vuzix Corporation, General Electric Co

New Purchases: VMBS, STLA, REET, EMAN, FRSX, BNGO, ALGM, LAZR, INVZ, KOPN, VLDR, CBT, ITI, NVAX, SRGA, XRX, WRAP, INMD, PLTR, AXL, THRM, BLDP, SAM, ASXC, HMC, IVAC, NATI, CBAT, KNDI, BLNK, JKS, HY, ASPN, GP, SOLO, ZEPP, NVT, FUTU, CLVT, AYRO, NKLA, OSH, BSY, HYLN, RIDE, FSR, RMO, SHLS, OGN, AMSC, AIT, MTOR, RIOT, BBAR, BBD, GOLD, NOTV, CTO, FCEL, HUN, HURC, IIVI, MCY, MT, MOD, UEPS, ORA, PEI, RAVN, SPXC, SANM, STXS, SPWR, UGP, VMI, VSAT, ORBC, CSIQ, KBR, FSLR, SOL, DAN, XXII, AGRO, MARA, ALSN, ARCT, BTCM, BLBD, PRQR, MRUS, SUPV, TPIC, AZRE, GTYH, LXFR, IFS, BTBT, RUBY, VIOT, ACA, QFIN, TIGR, HOOK, NOVA, BNTX, IMAB, LEGN, DADA, BNR, RPTX, API, EBON, IMTX, CVAC, NTST, MAXN, CD, ARRY, PAYA, MRVI, EOSE, UPST, ABCL, RLX, IBRX,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, NVDA, GOOG, PYPL, BRK.B, ISRG, JPM, UNH, V, XPEV, CMCSA, HD, DIS, TSLA, LI, PG, WMT, MA, ADBE, COST, NFLX, CRM, AVGO, ABNB, BAC, CVX, CSCO, XOM, VZ, WFC, NOW, T, ABT, ACN, AXP, CAT, KO, DHR, GS, MRK, NKE, PFE, QCOM, TXN, HZNP, LYFT, LQD, PLD, AMD, AMGN, AMAT, BA, BMY, CRL, C, LLY, NEE, HON, INTC, MCD, MDT, SBUX, TMO, UNP, UPS, LULU, PM, UBER, U, MMM, AMT, BLK, CVS, CDNS, DE, DXCM, IBM, INTU, JNJ, LMT, MU, MS, ORCL, PEP, LIN, TJX, TGT, RTX, ABBV, CZR, TDOC, TTD, GSHD, CHWY, BIGC, JNK, MBB, ATVI, APD, MO, ADSK, TFC, BDX, BSX, CSX, COF, FIS, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CL, COP, CPRT, CCI, DLR, DUK, ETN, EW, EL, FDX, FISV, FCX, GILD, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IFF, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MCO, NSC, NOC, PNC, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, ROK, SRE, SPG, SO, SYK, TECH, USB, WM, ANTM, TMUS, KDP, WKHS, CHTR, ZTS, CDW, SEDG, ETSY, BLD, PLNT, SQ, FTV, TWLO, OKTA, CVNA, DOCU, EQH, PDD, FTCH, MRNA, CTVA, CRWD, NET, CB, ASML, A, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, APH, AON, AJG, AZO, ADP, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, KMX, CCL, CNC, CNP, CERN, CLX, CTSH, STZ, GLW, CMI, DHI, DTE, DRI, DVN, DLTR, D, DPZ, DD, DRE, EOG, ECL, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FITB, FE, GIS, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HUM, INFO, ITW, IMMR, TT, IP, JCI, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, LH, LVS, LEN, MTB, MAR, MLM, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NTES, NEM, ES, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PH, PAYX, PKI, PXD, PLUG, PRU, PEG, DGX, RADA, RF, RSG, RMD, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SHW, SWKS, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UDR, URI, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WBA, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, HIMX, LDOS, DAL, DFS, TEL, MELI, AWK, MSCI, IRDM, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, LYB, FRC, KMI, HCA, MPC, XYL, ENPH, PSX, IQV, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, JD, SYF, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, GDDY, NNDM, TRU, RUN, HPE, SITE, USFD, FHB, EVBG, COUP, IRTC, YUMC, GOOS, IR, ROKU, SE, ZS, NIO, GH, TME, DOW, PINS, BYND, FVRR, IAA, GO, PTON, CARR, OTIS, BEKE, BNL, EMB, JOBS, ABB, AES, ABMD, AXDX, AAP, AFL, ADC, AKAM, ALK, LNT, ALNY, UHAL, ACC, ABC, IVZ, ANSS, APA, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, AIZ, ALV, AVY, B, BIO, BMRN, BDN, BRKS, BRO, BRKR, BG, CF, CHRW, CPT, CPB, CE, LUMN, CHKP, LNG, CME, CTXS, TPR, CCEP, CGNX, CMA, NNN, VALE, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, OFC, CUZ, BAP, TCOM, CYBE, DVA, SITC, DRH, DISCA, DCO, EGP, EMN, DISH, ESLT, EA, EPR, ELS, RE, EXAS, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FNF, FR, GPS, IT, RHP, GTY, GILT, EQC, HAS, HR, HEI, HSIC, HPQ, HIW, HOLX, HRL, SVC, HST, MTCH, IEX, INCY, INO, IPG, CSR, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KRC, KIM, KRG, KNX, KR, LKQ, LTC, LXP, LECO, LNC, LYV, MAC, CLI, MRO, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MPW, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MNR, MPWR, NRG, NVEC, NVR, NHI, NOV, NTAP, NBIX, NWL, NI, OHI, OMC, OLP, PCG, CMCT, PSB, PKG, PTC, PENN, PRGO, PHG, PVH, PNW, RL, PFG, PHM, PWR, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RHI, WRK, ROL, RYAAY, POOL, SLG, STX, SEE, SGEN, DHC, SIRI, SNN, SNA, SCCO, LSI, STLD, SUI, SHO, NLOK, TROW, TTMI, SKT, TTM, TEVA, TXT, GEO, GL, TKC, CUBE, UAL, UAA, UMH, UHS, UNM, VFC, MTN, VRTX, VOD, VNO, WPC, WRB, WAB, WRE, WCN, WAT, WRI, WST, EVRG, WHR, WYNN, ZION, IRBT, HEI.A, L, HBI, EDU, WU, DEI, LBTYK, IPGP, ARAY, BR, PODD, FOLD, JAZZ, BX, MASI, VMW, ROIC, MAXR, FTI, AGNC, DISCK, JBT, RGA, OPI, IOVA, BSBR, DBRG, PEB, TRNO, DQ, PDM, ST, HTHT, SSNC, CLDT, CBOE, HPP, KKR, GDOT, BWXT, COR, TAL, SBRA, BAH, FLT, AAT, NLSN, HII, STAG, RLJ, MOS, GRFS, VER, FBHS, EPAM, VIPS, RPAI, SPLK, CG, HTA, PANW, GMED, SRC, FANG, WDAY, ALEX, GMRE, YY, CONE, NCLH, LAND, QIWI, BLUE, NWS, NWSA, DOC, REXR, AMH, SAIC, RNG, BURL, QTS, GLPI, CXP, BRX, WIX, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, FLXN, QURE, QTWO, BRG, FPI, PAYC, WB, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, GLOB, ATRA, CTLT, ADVM, W, HUBS, SNR, LBRDK, STOR, UE, DEA, XHR, CLLS, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, BZUN, APLE, GNL, CABO, SRG, Z, PEN, NVCR, FCPT, TEAM, BGNE, UA, LSXMK, ZTO, LW, IIPR, PK, HWM, INVH, SNAP, ATUS, SAFE, JBGS, BKR, ZLAB, SPCE, QD, MDB, VICI, FINV, COLD, BILI, IQ, CPLG, AVLR, RVI, AVRO, EPRT, ELAN, ALLO, TWST, DELL, TCRR, FOXA, FOX, JMIA, GOTU, WORK, DT, TXG, DDOG, OPRT, BILL, OCFT, ONEM, FOUR, BLI, FROG, LU, AIV, BKLN, EEM, EEMV, Reduced Positions: BABA, VUZI, MVIS, DDD, AMBA, VNE, ADI, F, ON, XPER, GM, VC, APTV, BIDU, CHD, GRMN, HDB, KLAC, ORLY, ULTA, LEA, VCIT, AOS, SRPT, VCEL, AME, ANGO, COG, CINF, FRT, FOSL, IONS, LEG, LMNX, NUE, PBCT, STM, SYNA, TM, UAVS, NXPI, PACB, YNDX, NTLA, BJ, ZM, IAU, AGYS, Y, NLY, ARW, ARWR, ATO, SAN, BLKB, CAH, CNMD, XRAY, DOV, ERIE, EXPD, FAST, BEN, AJRD, GD, GPC, GGAL, HXL, IBN, ING, INFY, LGND, MKL, MRCY, MOG.A, NVS, OII, OMCL, OSTK, RNR, SKM, SGMO, SNY, SXI, ACIW, UCTT, KTOS, ZIOP, AVAV, CDXS, NPTN, ZG, GWRE, PNR, PGEN, FATE, XNCR, ALLY, DRNA, RARE, HQY, LC, RCKT, ADAP, BKI, KHC, RGNX, EDIT, LSXMA, CRSP, KRYS, LX, PAGS, EVOP, IIIV, TBIO, RPAY, ORTX, LEVI, DTIL, PSN, NVST, VIR, LPRO, RKT, GDRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stellantis NV, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vuzix Corporation, General Electric Co, Microvision Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 1127 stocks with a total value of $18.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+kokusai+asset+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,434,439 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,139,509 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 179,853 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.88% Facebook Inc (FB) - 964,825 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 134,109 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.42%

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,081,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,008,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 721,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 453,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $6.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,165,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 358,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 472,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1043.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 995.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 456,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 1127.02%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 498,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 156.10%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 130,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $600.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 108,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Camtek Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $33.89.