Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys CarMax Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, TELUS Corp, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+bancshares%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 323,305 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,528 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,093 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,635 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,565 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 33,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.003300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 60,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 73,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 101,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. keeps buying
