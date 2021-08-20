Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, American Tower Corp, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1246 stocks with a total value of $14.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daiwa+securities+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
  1. Public Storage (PSA) - 2,403,695 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 861,674 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.81%
  3. Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,179,591 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,275,808 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. UDR Inc (UDR) - 9,781,297 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (KRMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 9,540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X E-Commerce ETF (EBIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X E-Commerce ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $33.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,852,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,655,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,898,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SRET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,519,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 1894.84%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 922,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 861,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1051.80%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 393,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,938,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,236,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Daiwa Securities Group Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider