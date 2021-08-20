Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

- New Purchases: KRMA, SOCL, EBIZ, EDOC, HERO, SRET, AQNU, AGG, TSM, MAX, CRL, OLO, RBLX, GOCO, LYFT, FUTU, TECH, ABCM, GDS, CDEV, OSCR, ICLR, IBRX, COUR, OGN, DOCS, BSY, LRN, DBB, TX, VIACA, PEI, QQQN, CTO, SAM, ALXO, VYNE, CLVT, AFYA, DCBO, AMTI, GBIO, PSTX, RDFN, ACET, ITOS, NRIX, ANNX, ALVR, OSH, BEKE, NTST, PLTR,
- Added Positions: AVB, EQIX, AMT, KIM, AMZN, REG, FB, AAPL, NVDA, AIRC, NFLX, GOOGL, CRM, MSFT, SPG, SQ, CUZ, AMD, BIDU, HST, PYPL, PINS, WY, ROKU, CRWD, XOM, BABA, IVV, PXH, AMAT, BA, OXY, DIS, FOXF, BKI, BILL, CAT, TT, INTC, JCI, TXN, UNH, V, CHTR, TSLA, XYL, TWTR, ATHM, OLLI, NIO, QQQ, MMM, AAON, ALB, ALGN, AME, AMGN, AZPN, BRK.B, CVS, CSCO, C, ETN, EA, EMR, FDS, GS, HD, HON, JPM, JNJ, LEN, MKTX, MCD, MT, MORN, NEM, NSC, NVAX, PBR, PWR, TGT, USPH, VMC, WMT, WFC, HEI.A, TMUS, IBKR, BX, WIX, PAYC, SFBS, SYF, CZR, SHOP, BL, IR, ZS, GSHD, AVLR, PDD, UBER, GO, NCNO, DCT, BNL, ABNB, AOS, CB, AES, ASML, T, ACN, ATVI, AAP, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALL, HES, UHAL, AEE, ACC, AEP, AXP, AFG, ABC, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, ALV, AVY, TFC, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIO, BLK, BWA, BXP, BSX, BDN, BRO, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CPB, CNQ, COF, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, LNG, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CLH, CLX, KO, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CMA, DXC, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, GLW, OFC, COST, CCK, DHI, DHR, DRI, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EGP, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, ETR, EPR, ELS, EQR, ERIE, EL, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FDX, FRT, FNF, FR, FISV, F, BEN, GRMN, IT, RHP, GIS, GPC, GILD, EQC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, HR, HSIC, HSY, HIW, HRL, SVC, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JCOM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KEY, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEG, LII, LXP, LNC, LMT, LOGI, LOW, MTB, MGM, MAC, MNKD, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MLAB, MTD, MU, MNR, VTRS, NRG, NVEC, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NTAP, NWL, NI, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, ODFL, OFLX, OHI, OMC, OKE, PCG, CMCT, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PNW, PXD, PLUG, RL, LIN, PSMT, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RPT, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SNY, SPNS, SLB, STX, SGEN, XPO, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, LSI, SBUX, STT, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, SKT, TDY, TER, TEVA, TXT, GEO, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, CUBE, UAL, USB, UMH, UPS, RTX, UHS, UNM, UBA, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, WPC, GWW, WBA, GHC, WRE, WM, WRI, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, LDOS, AER, IPGP, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, MASI, AWK, ULTA, ROIC, PM, KDP, DISCK, RGA, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, PEB, TRNO, GNRC, HPP, KKR, LYB, COR, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, RLJ, MOS, MPC, HZNP, CHEF, EPAM, ENPH, RPAI, PSX, NOW, PNR, FANG, WDAY, ALEX, GMRE, NCLH, LAND, ZTS, IQV, NRC, CDW, NWSA, DOC, REXR, AMH, RNG, QTS, VEEV, BRX, ALLE, AAL, ALLY, BRG, OUT, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, FWONK, W, KEYS, LBRDK, STOR, QRVO, SUM, DEA, XHR, GDDY, ETSY, NSA, APLE, GNL, CABO, TRU, TDOC, KHC, RUN, Z, PFGC, HPE, BGNE, HRI, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, VST, LW, IIPR, SNAP, CVNA, ARGX, PLYM, SAFE, JBGS, BKR, MDB, SE, BILI, DOCU, EPRT, FTDR, STNE, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, AVTR, CTVA, FVRR, CHWY, WORK, AMCR, TXG, NET, DDOG, PTON, OPRT, BNTX, IMAB, CARR, OTIS, RPRX, IAC, DKNG, CVAC, U, DASH, AIV, DBA, EEMV, GLD, IBB, PICK, PPLT, SLV, VCSH, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: INVH, MAA, MPW, VICI, DLR, WELL, EXR, PLD, VTR, SUI, SRC, KRC, HTA, ABT, VER, ESS, MCHP, PG, LHX, KSU, BKNG, CONE, YUMC, DIA, ADBE, CMS, CVX, HOLX, IBN, ON, QCOM, YNDX, ABBV, JD, COLD, HYG, SPY, BBD, BAC, BDX, BIIB, CSGP, VALE, CMI, CUTR, LLY, HDB, LYV, MCK, MCO, PCAR, STLD, TIMB, UNP, URI, SPSC, NXPI, POST, PANW, GOOG, TEAM, ATUS, ZM, NVST, XPEV, LQD, SRPT, ABMD, AFL, APD, LNT, ALNY, DOX, AON, ITUB, BK, BMRN, BMY, CBRE, COG, KMX, FIS, SCHW, CME, CTXS, TPR, SID, SBS, COO, CCI, TCOM, LIVN, XRAY, DLB, EOG, ESGR, FAST, FITB, FE, FLEX, FLS, FCX, GD, GGB, GIL, GPN, TV, HPQ, ICUI, ITW, INFY, IPG, IONS, KLAC, K, KB, LRCX, LBTYA, MAN, MRO, MTZ, MAS, MET, MIDD, MBT, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MS, MSI, NICE, NATI, NOV, NTES, NBIX, NUE, PNC, PTC, PENN, PKI, PRGO, NTR, RBA, RYAAY, SLG, SIVB, SEE, SRE, SWK, STE, TTWO, TFX, THC, GL, TSEM, TSN, CMPR, VNO, WRB, WAB, WCN, WAT, WEX, EDU, WU, DEI, OC, EBS, BR, DAL, TEL, MELI, MSCI, BSBR, LEA, ST, SSNC, VEON, CBOE, BWXT, GM, LPLA, VC, HCA, APTV, REGI, RXN, SPLK, CG, BFAM, AGIO, CRTO, BURL, LGIH, CHGG, ARMK, VRNS, TWOU, TMX, WMS, CTLT, NOMD, CYBR, CDK, PRAH, PGRE, ASND, KRNT, NVCR, ATH, HWM, OKTA, CDAY, ELAN, GH, DT, INMD, ARNC, VRM, CGNT, CGNT, BNO, EPP, FCG, GDX, IXC, IYM, LGLV, SPHD, SPLV, UNG, USMV, USRT, VCLT, XLB, XLE, XME, XOP,
- Sold Out: GE, ALSN, SQM, RS, EEFT, TAL, ITRI, VAR, VIV, AXTA, FPRX, CGC, WPG, MIK, CBPO, SENS, LAUR, LTHM, DAO, PAND, A8C3, GWPH, TROX, LOPE, AXTI, OGE, KSS, HUN, HFC, HOG, FHN, FLIR, CBD,
For the details of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daiwa+securities+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
- Public Storage (PSA) - 2,403,695 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 861,674 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.81%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,179,591 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,275,808 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 9,781,297 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 9,540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X E-Commerce ETF (EBIZ)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X E-Commerce ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $33.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,852,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,655,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,898,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SRET)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,519,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 1894.84%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 922,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 861,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1051.80%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 393,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,938,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,236,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.Sold Out: (VAR)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
Here is the complete portfolio of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. Also check out:
1. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Daiwa Securities Group Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment