Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBAL X FDS, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, American Tower Corp, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1246 stocks with a total value of $14.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 2,403,695 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 861,674 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.81% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,179,591 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,275,808 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% UDR Inc (UDR) - 9,781,297 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 9,540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $61.41 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X E-Commerce ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $33.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,852,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,655,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,898,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,519,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 1894.84%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 922,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 861,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1051.80%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 393,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,938,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,236,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $148.74 and $177.24, with an estimated average price of $162.28.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.