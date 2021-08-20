Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc

Rancho Sante Fe, CA, based Investment company Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: BABA,
- Added Positions: AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: ADS, FIVE, DBI, KRUS, BRK.B, JWN, GOOG, JEF, SBUX, CNA,
- Sold Out: BBW,
For the details of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 338,361 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 230,171 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 399,959 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,727 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 778,056 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 101,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)
Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $11.78.
