Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc

Rancho Sante Fe, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 338,361 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 230,171 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 399,959 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,727 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 778,056 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 101,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $11.78.