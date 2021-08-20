First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, American Tower Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dollar General Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: ICE, STX, XLNX, VO,
- Added Positions: NFLX, AMT, USB, SCHW, TFC, CME, LHX, SYK, TMO, UNP, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: ADP, MSFT, AMGN, FB, CMCSA, QCOM, SBUX, DG, HD, LOW, V, TXN, MA, ISRG, UNH, JNJ, UPS, NVDA, ABT, GOOG, BLK, PM, TD, ABBV, WSM, LMT, FAST, JPM, ITW, GOOGL, ZTS, DIS, MCD, PEP, MCHP,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Long Island Investors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,106 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 128,350 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,130 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 768,871 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 369,928 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $144.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 4193.55%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $547.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 28,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 101.50%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 84,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 237,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $198.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.
