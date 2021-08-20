Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Nikola Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Nikola Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Summit Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Nikola Corp, CarMax Inc, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Asset Management, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Asset Management, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 459,591 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 322,612 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,714 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 494,759 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 260,726 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 352,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 487.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 73,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 298.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $13.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider