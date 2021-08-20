Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Nikola Corp

- New Purchases: IHDG, TCHP, SCHY, ICSH, AXP,
- Added Positions: JKH, SCHD, SCHM, JKG, JKE, SCHF, SCHV, VGK, MOAT, IJR, DBEU, JKI, JKF, FDX, DIA, MINT, HD, SPY, DUK, MRNA, SO, SCHA, DIS, SCHX, D, EMR, JNJ, NVDA, PFE, IVE, AMZN, ABBV, V, RTX, JPM, MDY, GNRC, MA, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: TFC, KMX, MBB, FB, AGG, ARKK, SCHW, GOOG, CACC, ARKG, EMQQ, WFC, CSCO, IVV, ROBO, SCHO, SDY, VXUS, WM, ORCL, MAA, LNC, IBM, GOOGL, MRK, MDLZ, EFA, EFG, FHN, DHR, COST, CVX, VBR, BMY,
- Sold Out: UNH, GE, NKLA,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 459,591 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 322,612 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,714 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 494,759 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 260,726 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 352,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 487.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 73,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 298.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (JKI)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $13.9.
