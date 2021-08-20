Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Burford Capital, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, MFA Financial Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: BUR, TWTR, IBDN, IBDM, CLBR.U, SATS, XM, GROW, CXW, OGN, BGSF, AMC, KIRK, AGAC, OMF, OUNZ, INSE, SRNG, MX, RRD, IBDO, SFIX, AUS, XSOE, TFLO, CHMA, BIDU, GSL, ALXN, SPXL, DCOM, COMP, RCLF, KMX, INTU, ARRW, ISLE, ISLE, SD, MCB, MRNA, EQD, BGCP, ALLE, SCVX, TMO, BFLY, CIXX, COLI, SGAM, HCAR, TUEM, SV, SNCR, COVA, ESGC, ATRS,
- Added Positions: DISCK, VIAC, MEOH, BABA, T, VIRT, VTI, EIX, VEU, VHC, LDOS, MUB, BHC, ABT, SPY, PICK, FBT, SYY, BND, NET, SNAP, UNP, BKNG, REGN, IEF, LBTYK, RE, DEO, CPRT, C, BGH, FB, PARR, FNV, LIQT, COMM, ABC, PLYA, IEI, LQD, SPLV, VMBS, VOE, CB, FIS, WTRG, DIS, CRM, DHR, ILMN, PTEN, FDX, HEDJ, K, JAKK, IEMG, MTCH, HXL, EEMS, SPTM, ETN, CSCO, VRP, PRDO, GOVT, MDLZ, LH, MS, PRVB, ATUS, NVDA, BSM, PRGO, ENVA, SJW, FSLR, PTMN, GM, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: ROP, IAU, HD, MFA, CF, HMHC, AINV, TSM, AMBC, V, WRK, OCSL, BRK.B, BMY, BAC, LHX, NYMT, ORCL, PXD, AWK, DE, XOM, MRK, PEP, TRMB, DFS, HRTG, CSX, FLEX, JNJ, GDO, TLRY, TLRY, CL, HIG, MDCA, MSFT, PG, AR, REPH, QRVO, FIV, EAF, AGO, CWT, KO, COP, JPM, VZ, VOD, HIL, MTDR, DELL, CHNG, BIL, MMM, CVX, GT, TV, MTW, NJR, NWN, PRAA, QCOM, RNR, TREX, RTX, EMD, EDD, HYI, FANG, CC, CARR, BKLN, GLD, AXS, EMR, EQT, ITW, INTC, LRCX, PCG, PESI, LUV, TOL, ZBRA, GPRE, PPT, MA, III, CPLP, PM, AVGO, KKR, MOS, LFT, MBII, BANX, CBAY, LPTX, BW, NTB, LAUR, SE, ETRN, IHRT, SLV,
- Sold Out: MGI, MPLN, COOP, SDS, SPNT, BGK0, UTI, RC, PIRS, HE, PTVE, IVV, FUSE, OTIS, STIP, SLG, GLW, GE, LQDA, AMPY, NRZ, HCHC, CHMI,
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 223,773 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 186,824 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,763 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 188,263 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Trimble Inc (TRMB) - 288,163 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 227,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 244.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 137,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 522.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Methanex Corp by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 94,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 315.08%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 153,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 126.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41.Sold Out: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.69.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47.
