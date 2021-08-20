Logo
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Burford Capital, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, MFA Financial Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Burford Capital, ViacomCBS Inc, Twitter Inc, Methanex Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, MFA Financial Inc, The Home Depot Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, MoneyGram International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+harbor+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC
  1. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 223,773 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 186,824 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,763 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 188,263 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. Trimble Inc (TRMB) - 288,163 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 227,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 244.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 137,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 522.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Methanex Corp by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 94,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 315.08%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 153,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 126.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41.

Sold Out: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.69.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
