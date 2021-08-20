Logo
Meristem Family Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Amcor PLC, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meristem Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Amcor PLC, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, General Electric Co, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meristem Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meristem Family Wealth, LLC owns 318 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meristem Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meristem+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meristem Family Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 544,207 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 196,507 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 605,049 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,896 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,466 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 196,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 138.16%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 77,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1263.33%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 54,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Meristem Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meristem Family Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Meristem Family Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meristem Family Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meristem Family Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meristem Family Wealth, LLC keeps buying
