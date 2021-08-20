Sfmg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

New Purchases: SPHQ, QUS, FSK, DFND, VMW, PTBD, PAVE, FNDB, SLNG, DFUS, XRLV, VTEB, IEMG, PFXF, KLAC, SWKS, ASML, TDTT, SCHG, ISRA, IAGG, FNDF, BIBL, ARKG, AOK, BSV, FCX, STWD, SCHW, VGT, VGIT, SPYG, LNG, SCHV, COIN, IQLT, MSI, NEM, ORI, QCOM, DHT, SLHG, TUEM, ETRN,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, CSX Corp, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, , Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sfmg, Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,232,731 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,320 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,599,348 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 711,813 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 380,580 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 1,599,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 380,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 530,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.