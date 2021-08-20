Sfmg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sfmg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, CSX Corp, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, , Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sfmg, Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SFMG, LLC
  1. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,232,731 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,320 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,599,348 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 711,813 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 380,580 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 1,599,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 380,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 530,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of SFMG, LLC. Also check out:

1. SFMG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SFMG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SFMG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SFMG, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider