Sfmg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

- New Purchases: SPHQ, QUS, FSK, DFND, VMW, PTBD, PAVE, FNDB, SLNG, DFUS, XRLV, VTEB, IEMG, PFXF, KLAC, SWKS, ASML, TDTT, SCHG, ISRA, IAGG, FNDF, BIBL, ARKG, AOK, BSV, FCX, STWD, SCHW, VGT, VGIT, SPYG, LNG, SCHV, COIN, IQLT, MSI, NEM, ORI, QCOM, DHT, SLHG, TUEM, ETRN,
- Added Positions: MOAT, IVV, CSX, IEI, T, PFE, VOD, VZ, VRTX, BMY, AMZN, TMO, GOOG, MRK, IVOL, HOLX, COP, V, GOOGL, WMT, ICE, ARKK, PLTR, VEEV, SBUX, CVX, CMCSA, CSCO, BTI, CIBR, PEG, ROBO, CRM, BA, TJX, DOC, BLK, XYL, RTX, ADBE, DIS, MELI, CBRE, ECL, NEE, QQQ, DKNG, LH, JNJ, FHN, HON, DHR, VUG, CHTR, VTI, VOO, VBK, TSLA, ITOT, BFAM, GRWG, SQ, PYPL, TWTR, JPM, ACN, APD, AXP, BIO, BWA, CAT, CI, COST, DE, DLR, ETN, LLY, MSCI, LOW, MMC, NFLX, NKE, NOC, PNC, PEP, ROK, TGT, TXN, UNP, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: XLV, RSP, DELL, IGV, KSU, GLD, GSLC, SHV, MSFT, SHY, XOM, EEM, MTDR, QTEC, SCHR, GOVT, FPE, CFB, SCHO, TLRY, TLRY, BABA, ABT, PANW, SGOL, DSU, ET, UPS, LUV, NVDA, IP, SMH, ARCC, AMGN, XLI, CGC, PM, HD, EPD, CLX, CVS, AMD,
- Sold Out: FIXD, FSKR, MTUM, GE, BAC, OKE, ZIOP, SONO, AGG, SM, PHUN,
For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SFMG, LLC
- Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,232,731 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,320 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,599,348 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 711,813 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 380,580 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 1,599,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 380,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND)
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 530,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of SFMG, LLC. Also check out:
1. SFMG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SFMG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SFMG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SFMG, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment