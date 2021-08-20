Logo
Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells , Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells , Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,007,617 shares, 33.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 484,302 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) - 69,952 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 151,619 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 256,159 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 69,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 256,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 82,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Private Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying

