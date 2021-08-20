Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells , Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: RHS, SPTI, JNK, XLF, GOOG, MINT,

RHS, SPTI, JNK, XLF, GOOG, MINT, Added Positions: SPYV, BRK.B, XLP, VPU, SPMD, IJH, VFH, SPSM, XLV, SPYD, SPDW, SDY, IWM, IVV, TDIV, EEM, USMV, XLU, EFA,

SPYV, BRK.B, XLP, VPU, SPMD, IJH, VFH, SPSM, XLV, SPYD, SPDW, SDY, IWM, IVV, TDIV, EEM, USMV, XLU, EFA, Reduced Positions: SPTS, SPLG, BSV, GLD, XLE, AAPL,

SPTS, SPLG, BSV, GLD, XLE, AAPL, Sold Out: ITE, ABT,

Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $151 million.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,007,617 shares, 33.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 484,302 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) - 69,952 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 151,619 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 256,159 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 69,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 256,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 82,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.