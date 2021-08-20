Logo
Main Street Research LLC Buys Roche Holding AG, Aptiv PLC, Regions Financial Corp, Sells JD.com Inc, L'Oreal SA, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Main Street Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roche Holding AG, Aptiv PLC, Regions Financial Corp, TotalEnergies SE, D.R. Horton Inc, sells JD.com Inc, L'Oreal SA, Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Main Street Research LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Street Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+street+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Main Street Research LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,498 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 316,647 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 183,863 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,312 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 63,855 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $318.5 and $388.5, with an estimated average price of $345.81. The stock is now traded at around $400.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 65,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 149,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 979,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 400,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 180,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 439.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 47,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 127.40%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $354.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: L'Oreal SA (LRLCF)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $378.58 and $476.67, with an estimated average price of $431.8.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.

Sold Out: L'Oreal SA (LRLCY)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $93.94, with an estimated average price of $86.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Main Street Research LLC. Also check out:

1. Main Street Research LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Main Street Research LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Main Street Research LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Main Street Research LLC keeps buying
