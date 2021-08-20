Main Street Research LLC Buys Roche Holding AG, Aptiv PLC, Regions Financial Corp, Sells JD.com Inc, L'Oreal SA, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: RHHVF, APTV, RF, TTE, DHI, QQQ, DFUS, VUG, USMV, SOXX, LRCX, MMM, SYY, DXCM, EW, SDY, FISV, INTU, BILI, PDYPY, LULU, BR, PFE, RTX, QCOM, IVITF, PMCB,

Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roche Holding AG, Aptiv PLC, Regions Financial Corp, TotalEnergies SE, D.R. Horton Inc, sells JD.com Inc, L'Oreal SA, Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Main Street Research LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,498 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 316,647 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 183,863 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,312 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 63,855 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $318.5 and $388.5, with an estimated average price of $345.81. The stock is now traded at around $400.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 65,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 149,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 979,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 400,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 180,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 439.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 47,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 127.40%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $354.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.35%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $378.58 and $476.67, with an estimated average price of $431.8.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $93.94, with an estimated average price of $86.33.