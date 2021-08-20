Swiss Re Ltd Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: USSG, XLV,

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Re Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Swiss Re Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 4,638,000 shares, 62.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 808,000 shares, 34.82% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 53,490 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 37,750 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.

Swiss Re Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.71%. The holding were 4,638,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swiss Re Ltd initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.82%. The holding were 808,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.