Swiss Re Ltd Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 4,638,000 shares, 62.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 808,000 shares, 34.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 53,490 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 37,750 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.
Swiss Re Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.71%. The holding were 4,638,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Swiss Re Ltd initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.82%. The holding were 808,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
