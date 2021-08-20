Barrett Asset Management, LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: HDV, DFAC, BSTZ, VNM, BMO, URE, RWL, PBD, IOO, ESGE, CPER, AMJ, OGN, BCAT, TMDX, ALSN, PEO, AAWW, SNA, SAFM, TAP, MET, ITT, FMX, CMI, CINF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Barrett Asset Management, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 398,780 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 416,380 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Visa Inc (V) - 470,470 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 645,092 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,803 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 779.85%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.