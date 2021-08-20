Logo
Barrett Asset Management, LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Barrett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Barrett Asset Management, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barrett Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrett+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barrett Asset Management, LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 398,780 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 416,380 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 470,470 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 645,092 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,803 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 779.85%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Barrett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barrett Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barrett Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barrett Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
